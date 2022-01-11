ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

UN seeks record $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022

Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nations said Tuesday it needed $5...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

UN chief: Afghanistan needs access to frozen funds

UNITED NATIONS — Afghanistan must be given access to frozen funds in the face of a severe humanitarian crisis following the takeover of power by the hardline Islamist Taliban, the U.N. said on Thursday. "The function of Afghanistan's Central Bank must be preserved and assisted, and a path identified...
AFGHANISTAN
Axios

UN agency official warns Afghanistan is facing "tsunami of hunger"

Afghanistan faces a "tsunami of hunger," Mary-Ellen McGroarty, a senior official at the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), warned Thursday in an interview with AP. Driving the news: More than 22 million people in Afghanistan face food shortages and more than 8 million people in Afghanistan are close to starvation, per AP.
SUPREME COURT
Telegraph

UN launches largest ever humanitarian appeal to stop Afghanistan catastrophe

The United Nations is launching the world's largest humanitarian fundraising appeal for a single country in a bid to avert a catastrophe of hunger and poverty in Afghanistan. Tens of thousands of children face death from malnutrition, millions have fled their homes and the economy is in free fall after a long-running crisis sharply accelerated with the Taliban takeover.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Biden administration promises $308m in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The United States will provide more than $300 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Biden administration has announced.“The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said in a statement on Tuesday. “This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.”Earlier this year, the Biden administration abruptly withdrew US military forces from Afghanistan...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Nations#Ravaged#Catastrophe#Un
zee

UN Launches Largest Ever Aid for a Single Country

This year, the United Nations is expected to spend at least 4.5 billion euros on aid to Afghanistan and the neighboring countries that are home to refugees. At its Tuesday financial requirements presentation, the United Nations in Geneva reported as such. OCHA said on Tuesday in Geneva that it is the greatest humanitarian appeal for donations ever made out by the United Nations for a single country. According to UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, a "major humanitarian disaster" is brewing.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken discusses Afghanistan situation with UN official, President of Red Cross

Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (local time) virtually met UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer and discussed the Afghanistan situation. "Today, Blinken met virtually with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
United Nations
Reuters

Afghanistan's China envoy leaves after months without pay

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's ambassador to China, Javid Ahmad Qaem, left his post earlier in January after months without pay from Kabul following the Taliban's seizure of power, he said on Twitter. In a handover letter dated Jan. 1, also posted on Twitter, Qaem said that many diplomats...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN, partners launch plans to help people in 'acute need' in Afghanistan

New York [US], January 11 (ANI): The United Nations and non-governmental organizations on Tuesday launched joint response plans aiming to deliver vital humanitarian relief to 22 million people in Afghanistan and support 5.7 million displaced Afghans and local communities in five neighbouring countries. In a statement, the UN refugee agency...
AFGHANISTAN
dallassun.com

Taliban Commend India for Sending Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Afghanistan's Taliban said Friday they had received a fresh supply of medicines from India, as the United Nations warns harsh winter conditions are aggravating the severe humanitarian crisis facing millions of Afghans. "The Islamic Emirate is grateful to India for its humanitarian assistance and cooperation," said Taliban...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, a Conservative MP claimed last night.It comes after suggestions from US officials that Russia had prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Kremlin was laying the groundwork for an attack through a social media disinformation campaign framing Kiev as the aggressor.Speaking on Friday, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy