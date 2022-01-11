ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Number of active COVID-19 cases in Missoula County tops 1,500

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xuye5_0dihR0vL00

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Missoula County is continuing with the number of active cases growing to 1,523.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) also shows an additional 135 cases are being reported on Tuesday.

A total of 19,449 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 17,735 recoveries and 191 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations Tuesday stands at 24 and includes 13 county residents.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 74,676 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online at https://www.missoulainfo.com/ or by calling 406-258-4636.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula County, MT
Health
Missoula, MT
Government
Missoula County, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Health
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Coronavirus
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
Missoula, MT
Coronavirus
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mcps#Mcchd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KPAX

KPAX

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy