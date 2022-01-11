ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day Celebration | Preview

mountainlake.org
 6 days ago

Join Mountain Lake PBS for an uplifting and inspirational commemoration honoring the life and legacy...

mountainlake.org

The Conversation U.S.

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.: 5 things I've learned curating the MLK Collection at Morehouse College

For the past 11 years, civil rights historian Vicki Crawford has worked as the director of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, where she oversees the archive consisting of iconic sermons, speeches, writings and other materials belonging to King. Few archives of historical papers compare with the importance of the Morehouse King Collection. Aside from King's life, the collection chronicles many of the major events that occurred during the civil rights movement. Since joining Morehouse, Crawford says she especially enjoys introducing younger generations to King and helping them understand the powerful lessons of the struggle for social justice, particularly how...
Deadline

MLK Day: Macro's Charles D. King On The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King In America 2022

Editors note: On the commemoration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's 93rd birthday, multi-platform company Macro founder Charles D. King today takes a big picture look at an American icon and his influence in a guest column for Deadline. *** The significance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's birthday in 2022 embodies a day of remembrance for one of our country's and our world's greatest leaders. Cut down by an assassin's bullets in 1968 at the age of just 39, he was a man who sacrificed his life and his family for all of us for the work that he...
CBS Denver

Coloradans Share 'Hope In Going Forward' During Martin Luther King, Jr. Marade

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is one of the largest MLK celebrations in the nation. Every year, thousands join the march and parade through the streets, honoring his life and legacy. This year, it resumed after a year off due to the pandemic. (credit: CBS) "I feel blessed to be alive in the land of the free," one supporter told CBS4's Mekialaya White as he walked along 17th Street and Esplanade. "We're here to support our Black brothers and sisters, to stand in solidarity," another chimed in. Pamela McGinnis was also among those participants. She's been an activist for...
CBS San Francisco

Omicron Surge Prompts MLK Day Event Revisions, Cancellations Around the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Outdoor and in-person events organized by the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation will be postponed until 2023 because of the potential spread of the omicron variant. Leaders gathered online with community members all weekend to honor the legacy of King and to highlight the relevance his message still holds in the current political climate. "For us, 'Toward Justice' has to do with confronting those ills that are determined to counteract the dignity of every human being," said Aaron Grizzell, executive director of the foundation. "We're going to spend our entire year in that...
