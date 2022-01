Easyjet has announced a partnership with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) to support the development of its hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for commercial aircraft. Cranfield Aerospace Solutions is developing its hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for an existing 9-seat Britten-Norman Islander aircraft, which is planned to be flying by 2023. Hydrogen can be either combusted directly or used in a fuel cell to generate electricity. Per unit of mass, hydrogen delivers three times more energy than a conventional jet fuel like kerosene and a hundred times more than a lithium-ion battery. In addition, aircraft can be refuelled in a similar turnaround time as with conventional fuel. CAeS is now working with Easyjet to understand how the adoption of zero-carbon technologies could integrate with airline operations for future introduction of the technology.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO