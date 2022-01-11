Richmond Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery on West Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a business on West Broad Street.

At 7:05 p.m. on January 5, officers responded to the 2800 block of West Broad Street after a report of a commercial robbery.

Officers were told by an employee that a suspect entered the business, took out a gun and demanded cash.

The suspect ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is around 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, one glove on his right hand and a black hoodie.



Photos provided by Richmond Police

Anyone who may have been in the area during the robbery or has information about the identity of the suspect are asked to contact Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at 804-646-1068.\

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.