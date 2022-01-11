ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Addresses the Controversy Behind Her ‘Inappropriate’ Wedding Dress That Went Viral

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10n1Uy_0dihO1Pl00

Kendall Jenner is finally breaking her silence over her controversial wedding dress at a recent wedding.

The Michael Kors model attended the wedding of her friend Lauren Perez in November 2021, and after wearing a light blue silk dress during the ceremony, as she served as a bridesmaid, Jenner changed into a black dress from Monot with excessive cutouts for the reception.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kendall Jenner Closet (@kendalljennercloset)

The bride recently reposted a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram , captioning her post, “The greatest night of 2021! Happy New Year everyone!” Critics were quick to comment on Jenner’s dress, including one who commented, “Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner, I’m embarrassed for you. #cringe.” Another follower responded to the first user’s comment, commenting, “If the bride herself doesn’t gaf, why do you care, relax?” to which Perez agreed, adding, “tell ‘em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!”

That’s when Jenner finally spoke out about the night. She responded to Perez, writing, “Obvi, asked for your approval in advance, too. We love a beach wedding.”

Shortly after addressing the wedding dress, the supermodel stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday. While out and about, Jenner had on a striped sweater vest in shades of browns, tans and whites. She added a white T-shirt underneath and paired it with medium wash straight-leg denim. She finished off her look with black leather boots and a matching black shoulder bag, plus dark sunglasses and a red face mask.

Jenner’s casual footwear fell right in line with her typical off-duty style. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles, like Nike and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent.

Click through the gallery to see Jenner’s style evolution over the years.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Strikes a Pose in an Edgy Pink Catsuit & Slick Sandals to Celebrate Her Birthday

Lori Harvey serves a bold lesson in matching patterns on her birthday. The socialite posted a photo on her Instagram story yesterday in an outfit that was perfectly edgy for one of fashion’s newest “it” girls, while highlighting that she’ll be 25 today. For the ensemble, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey donned a black and pink abstract printed catsuit that felt modern and fresh. She accessorized it with a handbag splashed with the same abstract pattern. When it came down to the shoes, Harvey slipped on a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that helped unify her attire. Harvey has a chic and unique...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models Green Crop Top, Shorts & White Sandals With Sister Kaavia in Tulle Dress & Vans Sneakers

Zaya Wade and Kaavia James are the cutest sibling duo. On Tuesday, Wade took to Instagram to share some new pictures of herself and her little sister. They both share a father in Dwyane Wade, whose wife Gabrielle Union is mother to Kaavia and stepmother do Zaya. In the adorable carousel photos, the pair is all smiles and could be seen posing side by side. “My little bff @kaaviajames,” the 14-year-old wrote.  Fans immediately flooded Wade’s comments with heart eye emojis and called them angels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) The twosome chose comfy and fitting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Michael Kors
thecurrent-online.com

Kendall Jenner Pregnancy Rumors – Is she really pregnant?

Is Kendall Jenner expecting a child? Sounds like the real deal, then!. That’s all for now, but keep the rumours coming! Twitter user @KendallJennerFanPage mentioned that Kendall Jenner was pregnant, and we’re dying to find out more. Two days ago, a fan page on TikTok began yelling about...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Shows How She Gets Ready in a Polka Dot Dress and White Mesh Heels

Olivia Culpo dazzles in a mostly white look. The socialite and entrepreneur posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing super chic attire for “get ready with me” content. For the base layer, Culpo popped on a matching emerald lingerie set. Then, she slipped on a black and white polka-dotted Fendi minidress that featured foulard-collar and a flouncy design that gave the garment body when she moved. She paired with white tights, which help to amplify her sophisticated vibe. Culpo accessorized the look with a matching set of Fendi hairpins, gold dangling earrings and a brown Fendi First Small...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Megan Fox Goes Edgy in Black Corset Cutout Dress and Lace-Up Heels With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Milan

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for the first time since becoming engaged. The couple was seen in Milan on Friday heading to Dolce & Gabbana’s showroom. Fox went for an elevated but dark look consisting of an intricate black dress covered by a black leather, leopard print-lined coat. Her midi dress featured a knitted material with cutouts on the bodice as well as a corset top. Fox added necklaces to her look and wore her dark hair in waves. Her fiancé went with a similar edgy look, with a bit more color. He wore a neon pink fuzzy turtleneck...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Wedding Photos#Kendalljennercloset#Gaf#Nike
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner Uses This $22 Lip Mask to Plump, Perfect & ‘Put a Little Shine On’ Her Pout

I don’t care what your opinion is of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan, if you say anything bad about Kendall Jenner’s flawless looks, I’m simply going to call you a hater. Her casual and cool style can’t be beat. She’s perhaps the only person in the world who and look just as good in a low-cut zebra print dress one night, and a tennis skort the next morning. But unlike her closet, when it comes to skincare, she opts for function over fashion. In a video interview with Vogue, the supermodel went through every single item in her $6,000 Botegga Veneta Jodie...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Goes Typically Glam in Fendi Coat, Leggings and Crystal-Trim Boots With Boyfriend on Aspen Getaway

Mariah Carey is traveling in style for the holidays, as seen in her latest Instagram post. While boarding a private jet with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, the “Glitter” star struck a pose in a pair of sporty black leggings. The comfy athleisure was paired with a short Fendi jacket. Carey’s outerwear featured black panels and cuffs, as well as brown uppers covered in the brand’s signature “FF” logo. Her travel-ready look was complete with a black face mask and oversized sunglasses, as well as a reptilian Hermes Birkin with silver hardware. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Does Date Night with A$AP Rocky in Gucci x Balenciaga Puffer Vest & Snakeskin Sandals

Rihanna stepped out on date night decked out in designer. The “Umbrella” singer and A$AP Rocky had a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. She wore pieces from the Gucci and Balenciaga Hacker Project collaboration, including a tan and brown puffer vest and shawl that she styled as a headscarf. Her gilet is available on Balenciaga’s website for $2,550. Rihanna paired her designer duds with a black skirt and accessorized with Gucci sunglasses and several necklaces and bracelets. The Savage X Fenty founder took a walk on the wild side with her shoes. She slipped into brown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Teen Vogue

Kendall Jenner is Bringing Bootcut Jeans Back

Are bootcut jeans back? The not-quite-straight, not-quite-a-flare silhouette had a moment in the mid-2000s before skinny jeans took over everything, but according to Kendall Jenner, it's time for them to make a resurgence. Kendall was recently snapped out and about in Los Angeles on January 5 wearing the perfect LA...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kendall Jenner Responds to Criticism Over Dress She Wore to Friend’s Wedding

Kendall Jenner addressed criticism towards the black cut-out dress she wore at her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding. Perez shared a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram on New Year’s Eve, calling it “the greatest night of 2021.” Among the carousel she shared were two pictures featuring Kendall in the Mônot dress, in addition to another with the model in what appears to be a bridesmaid dress.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Turn Heads in Sparkly Ensembles at the F/W23 Dolce & Gabbana Runway Show

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox look like the perfect fashion power couple. The “Born with Horns” rapper and the “Transformers” star attended the Dolce & Gabbana fall ‘23 show, where they got snapped on the red carpet. MGK opened the show and played a musical selection while wearing a while bedazzled and crystallized suit. For the red-carpet ensembles, MGK donned an emblazoned black suit that featured crystals, eyelets, grommets and everything else of the sort plastered all over the two pieces. He accessorized with gloves that matched the glittery flair of the suit, two distinct rings hanging from his lips...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Wooden giraffes and personalised blankets: Inside Kylie Jenner’s baby shower

Kylie Jenner has shared details of her lavish baby shower, days after becoming the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and businesswoman is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The pair already have a three-year-old daughter named Stormi. Jenner has been keeping a relatively low profile since a tragedy at Astroworld Festival, an annual music event run by Scott, killed 10 people.Taking to Instagram on Friday 14 January, Jenner shared a reel of nine photographs from the event.The first image is a close-up of Jenner’s baby bump being held...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Casual Chic in a White Layered Top, Pink Stretch Pants and Multicolored Balenciaga sneakers

Hailey Bieber gives a lesson in color with her latest look. The model was spotted yesterday out and about in Los Angeles with Alexa Demie, a star on HBO’s “Euphoria”, while wearing a casual, functional outfit. For the ensemble, Bieber donned a white cropped polo-style button-up short sleeve top paired with a long-sleeve waffle-knit cropped shirt for a layered effect. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of pink stretch pants that added a pop of color. She accessorized the moment with dainty necklaces, gold hoop earrings and square black sunglasses. When it came down to footwear, Bieber opted for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
justjaredjr.com

Kendall Jenner Shops Around For A New Office in LA

Kendall Jenner looks super chic in her blazer and jeans look in Los Angeles on Wednesday (January 5). The 26-year-old model was seen out with one of her BFFs, Lauren Perez, as she checked out a few properties on Melrose Place for a future business venture. While touring the office...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

A Look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Couple-Coordinated Fashionable Looks

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are two powerful fashion influencers, but together they bring it up to a level that makes them the one of the most stylish celebrity couples. The dynamic duo originally sparked dating rumors in 2013, after Riri starred in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video. However, they continued to maintain a platonic, but flirtatious friendship in the public eye amidst a handful of various high-profile relationships that weathered between the two throughout the years. Rihanna’s appearance in the fitting video was just the tip of the iceberg for the couple. The pair has continued to work on various projects...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

81K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy