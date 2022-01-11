Kendall Jenner Addresses the Controversy Behind Her ‘Inappropriate’ Wedding Dress That Went Viral

Kendall Jenner is finally breaking her silence over her controversial wedding dress at a recent wedding.

The Michael Kors model attended the wedding of her friend Lauren Perez in November 2021, and after wearing a light blue silk dress during the ceremony, as she served as a bridesmaid, Jenner changed into a black dress from Monot with excessive cutouts for the reception.

The bride recently reposted a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram , captioning her post, “The greatest night of 2021! Happy New Year everyone!” Critics were quick to comment on Jenner’s dress, including one who commented, “Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner, I’m embarrassed for you. #cringe.” Another follower responded to the first user’s comment, commenting, “If the bride herself doesn’t gaf, why do you care, relax?” to which Perez agreed, adding, “tell ‘em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!”

That’s when Jenner finally spoke out about the night. She responded to Perez, writing, “Obvi, asked for your approval in advance, too. We love a beach wedding.”

Shortly after addressing the wedding dress, the supermodel stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday. While out and about, Jenner had on a striped sweater vest in shades of browns, tans and whites. She added a white T-shirt underneath and paired it with medium wash straight-leg denim. She finished off her look with black leather boots and a matching black shoulder bag, plus dark sunglasses and a red face mask.

Jenner’s casual footwear fell right in line with her typical off-duty style. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles, like Nike and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent.

