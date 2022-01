As the Omicron variant brings Oberlin to a standstill, students are finding themselves in close and lonely quarters with their computer screens, and the temptation to shut off their cameras and snooze until the end of class awaits as a formidable beast in the face of productivity. For Oberlin double-degree students, though, Zoom room silence isn’t an option — at least not when it comes to Conservatory classes. Although the double-degree curriculum is equal parts music and academia, one side of this loss proves heavier than the other. The crackle of a bad connection may be frustrating in academic classes, but in music classes, it’s nearly fatal.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO