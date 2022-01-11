ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Final Destination’ Franchise Revived With ‘Spider-Man’ Director Jon Watts Producing

By Adam B. Vary
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C91XF_0dihNeWW00

The “ Final Destination ” franchise lives again.

Fresh from the $1.5 billion–grossing behemoth “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ,” filmmaker Jon Watts has boarded “Final Destination 6” as a producer for New Line Cinema. Watts’ wife and partner, Dianne McGunigle (“Cop Car”), is also producing, alongside longtime “Final Destination” producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor.

Lori Evans Taylor (“Wicked Wicked Games”) and Guy Busick (the new “Scream”) are writing the screenplay based on a treatment by Watts.

The film is set to debut on HBO Max.

“Both Dianne and I have been massive fans of ‘Final Destination’ from the very beginning,” Watts said in a statement. “So to be able to have a hand in crafting a new story with the original team and New Line is going to be both fun and exciting.”

“Final Destination” was one of the most durable horror franchises of the 2000s. In each of the five installments (which spanned from 2000 to 2011), a group of young, beautiful people escape a horrible death in the first act, and then find themselves dying over the course of the movie in a series of increasingly elaborate accidents. The films have grossed $657 million worldwide to date.

Watts is only set to produce “Final Destination 6.” His next directing gig will still likely be Marvel Studios’ reboot of the “Fantastic Four” superhero franchise, which remains undated.

“Jon and Dianne’s passion for the series is only matched by how much fun they are to work with,” Perry said. “Sheila and I couldn’t be more excited to have their creative energy driving this latest installment in the ‘Final Destination’ franchise with New Line. With Guy and Lori’s inspired execution of Jon’s original idea, we have a movie that audiences are gonna love.”

Watts is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP. Busick is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Gotham Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Taylor is repped by ICM Partners, Kaplan/Perrone and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP

Variety

From ‘Spencer’ to ‘King Richard,’ Directors Dust Off the Past to Reveal Fresh Narratives

We live in a golden age of historical fiction, from Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” adapted for television by Barry Jenkins, to Mark Sullivan’s bestseller “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” in development by Pascal Pictures, to Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall,” adapted into a BAFTA-winning BBC limited series as well as a Broadway and West End hit. That trend embraces Hollywood biopics and fact-based movies, always Oscar favorites, as directors turn to the past to sift clues and comprehend the human condition. As we consider the director contenders, whether they’ve spun stories of individuals or events, they’re refracting the past to reveal...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Spider-Man’ VFX Team Revives Old Villains for ‘No Way Home’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shattered the pandemic box office at the end of December, but also sent fans into the social-media orbit with the return of villains from previous Spider-Man movies including Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Sandman. Working behind the scenes to bring those villains back to life was VFX supervisor Kelly Port. “While technology had significantly advanced, the villains stayed the same,” says Port of the distinct looks they had to revive. “A lot of the digital assets from the [Sam] Raimi and [Marc] Webb films no longer exist, so those we had to get going from scratch.” With that,...
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield Finally Spills About ‘Spider-Man’ Return and Future — and the ‘Gift’ of ‘Tick, Tick Boom!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Is anyone having a year like Andrew Garfield’s? Following a lengthy stage hiatus (which nabbed him a Tony Award), the actor stormed the fourth quarter of 2021 with back-to-back film releases in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Tick, Tick … Boom!” The latter has placed him front and center for Oscar contention in the best actor category. And then came December. The cat is, well, out of the bag that Garfield — despite sly denials — reprises his role as Peter Parker in Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” alongside reigning webslinger Tom Holland and the O.G. arachnid Tobey Maguire. Co-produced with Marvel,...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Jon Watts
Jon Watts
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Andrew Garfield’s Stuntman Mistakenly Confirms ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the Multiverse Marvel movie that featured three “Spider-Men” for the first time in superhero history. On the heels of a record-breaking fan-movement surrounding Andrew Garfield’s canceled The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Garfield’s stuntman seemingly confirmed the future of Garfield’s Spider-Man with a recent social media post.
MOVIES
#Franchises#New Line Cinema#Caa#A3 Artists Agency#Gotham Group
theplaylist.net

Michael B. Jordan Has “Some Ideas” For How To Bring Denzel Washington Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios doesn’t seem to have any trouble finding A-list actors who want to join the MCU. Each and every film and TV project coming out of the studio is just a who’s-who of talent. But even with all the big names we’ve already seen in the MCU, there’s still no sign of Denzel Washington on the horizon. Maybe his “A Journal for Jordan” actor, Michael B. Jordan, can fix that?
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

One Of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Surprise Actors Finally Comments About Their Time On The Marvel Movie

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home are ahead!. After months of rumors, the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally confirmed that this Marvel Cinematic Universe flick was a multiversal affair beyond the inclusion of Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman and Lizard. During the third act, three generations of Spider-Men came together when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was aided by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the same character. While Garfield repeatedly denied he was in No Way Home in the lead-up to the movie’s release, now that it’s been in theaters for almost a month, the man who led the Amazing Spider-Man film series has finally commented about his return to the Web-Slinging role.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: James Gunn on ‘Peacemaker’ and the Differences Between Marvel and DC

Welcome to the 150th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). To celebrate our milestone episode, Dan and I are doubling down on showrunner interviews. This week’s episode features a fun and insightful conversation with James Gunn about his HBO Max series, Peacemaker, and the differences in working for Marvel and DC. Then on...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home writers explain film’s dark twist and Peter’s final decision

Spider-Man: No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have opened up about the action movie’s dark third act twist. If you’ve not seen Tom Holland’s third Marvel Cinematic Universe outing turn away now, we’re going to be discussing Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ending in some detail, and we don’t want to spoil things for you.
MOVIES
WFAA

'Yellowstone' and 'Spider-Man': Two different, but familiar, franchises

DALLAS — At this point, it feels like everyone has seen “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It also seems like everyone has seen “Yellowstone,” the hit breakout Paramount show with huge Texas ties. While the two pieces of entertainment are very different from each other, they’re...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Resumes Production In Georgia With Star Letitia Wright

After nearly two months off, the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are ready to resume production next week on the Marvel mega sequel. The news, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, was confirmed today by a person close to the situation. Marvel had no comment. The film is also again listed among the projects in production in the state on the Georgia Film Office web site. Deadline broke the news of Wright’s injury in August when, during an overnight shoot in Boston, the star was injured in an incident with a stunt rig. When the delay in production...
MOVIES
