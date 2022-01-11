Check out these homes for sale in Orofino now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Orofino, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Orofino will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

215 Brandt Mill Drive, Orofino, 83544

3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 2021

What A Beautiful Newer Home w/ Orofino Creek Frontage! This home was placed in Dec 2020 and is an awesome floorplan with every upgrade you would want! 1998 sq ft of perfection! The Great Room Concept gives you that spacious room to entertain! Your Kitchen spills into the formal dining, with china cabinet & wine fridge built in, which flows to the Living Room w/ its large windows. This room is perfect! There is a laundry room which guides you to the oversized insulated garage! There is also a guest bath. Then down the hall is your spacious full bath, two bedrooms and a large Master Suite w/ en-suite bathroom & large walk in closet! All of this on a large wooded lot with creek frontage! Dinner right out your door!!

1320 Whitetail Dr, Ahsahka, 83520

3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 2007

A slice of paradise outside of Orofino, with breathtaking views. This single level home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms with an attached three bay carport and a 30x40 shop with an office, with plenty of parking for your toys. Great floor plan with the master suite away from the other two bedrooms. Fireplace in the living room. Fresh exterior paint!

12878 Vista Ave., Orofino, 83544

4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Don’t miss out on this terrific home! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom split level in a great neighborhood, low traffic street, close to amenities. Front yard boasts nice landscaping and curb appeal, with a spacious fenced back yard, ready for your green thumb. Many updates including kitchen cabinets, floor coverings throughout, windows, trim, and more! Just a stones throw from the Clearwater River, and fantastic outdoor adventures!

499 Rainbow Drive, Orofino, 83544

3 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,402 Square Feet | Built in 1982

~ Great Home on 12 acres (8-9 timbered) very private and tranquil. 3 Bedrooms 2.75 baths, Tri-Level Upper Story Finished 929 Base Area Finished 1419. Built in 1982. Large 38x40 shop which includes a lean-to with partial bathroom ready to be completed. Several other building sites along with a pond and some outbuildings. 20 minutes from Orofino and close to the clearwater river.

