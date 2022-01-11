On the hunt for a home in Norton? These houses are on the market

(Norton, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Norton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6928 Caney Ridge Road, Coeburn, 24230 3 Beds 1 Bath | $158,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1974

AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE this 3 br, 1 ba Home is located in a serene setting in Wise County with many amenities for the buyer. 4+ Acres with beautiful flowering bushes and trees including many that are fruit bearing (apple, peach, pear, cherry, pawpaw, grape, blueberry, chestnut, etc) and a garden spot. There's room for farm animals too. Well maintained, original hardwood floors, up-to-date newer appliances are included. Information taken from seller and public records should be verified by buyer and buyer's agent. Call today to schedule an appointment to see this one before it's gone!!

For open house information, contact RANDY WAMPLER, RE/MAX CAVALIERS at 276-321-7010

203 Southeast Glade St Street, Wise, 24293 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with full basement is conveniently located near schools and shopping. Heat pump fireplace, good first time buyer or starter home..

For open house information, contact DOUGLAS STALLARD, RIDGEVIEW REAL ESTATE at 276-328-0055

6802 Lockwood Drive, Wise, 24293 3 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful farmhouse with expansive yard just minutes from the town of Wise off US 23. Enjoy the mountain views from the large front porch. The house is well maintained with beautiful original hardwood floors. New heat pump, updated plumbing, and electrical wiring. The property includes 5 lots and is zoned Residential and Commercial for the business-minded individual. This 3 bedroom property has previously been used as rental property and could be a real income-producing opportunity due to its proximity to UVA-Wise. Singlewide trailer on one of the lots is currently being renovated and has been used for rental property in the past. Information taken from seller and public records should be verified by buyer and buyer's agent. Call your favorite realtor today.

For open house information, contact RANDY WAMPLER, RE/MAX CAVALIERS at 276-321-7010

2836 East 6Th Avenue, Big Stone Gap, 24219 2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Welcome to this very affordable move in ready home! Two bedroom, one bathroom located in Big Stone Gap on a corner lot. Conveniently located near the schools. This home would be perfect for a first time home owner or an investment opportunity. All information pulled from public records. Buyers and buyers agents to verify all information in the listing. Subject to E & O.

For open house information, contact PATIENCE EVANS, RE/MAX CAVALIERS at 276-321-7010