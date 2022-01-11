Other Angle Bows Sales on ‘Hawaii,’ ‘Kanun’ at Unifrance Event (EXCLUSIVE)

Other Angle is launching sales on Melissa Drigeard’s “Hawaii” with Berenice Bejo and Jeremy Guez’s “Kanun” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris which is happening this week as an in-person event in the French capital.

“Hawaii”is headlined by an ensemble cast including The Artist” actor Bérénice Béjo. The movie follows nine friends who gather every year in their friend Thomas’ hotel in Hawaii. Following a nuclear attack alert, they believe that their last moments are upon them and their friendly annual meeting turns into shouting match. But after finding out the nuclear threat was a false alert, they have to spend the remaining eight days of vacation together. The movie is produced by Romain Legrand and Vivien Aslanian at Marvelous Productions. Warner Bros. will release it in France.

“Kanun” is a thriller directed by Jérémie Guez whose credits include “Brothers by Blood” and “A Bluebird in My Heart.” The movie stars Waël Sersoub and Tugba Sunguroglu. Kanun refers to a social code allowing for revenge killing which is followed by some Albanian clans.

Other Angle will be hosting five market premieres at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous, including Olivier Dahan’s “Simone, A Woman of the 20th Century” which will world premiere in Paris on opening night of the the Rendez-Vous on Thursday. The movie stars Elsa Zylberstein as Simone Veil, an Auschwitz survivor who became health minister of France and championed the 1975 law that legalized abortion in France. Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film on Feb. 23.

“Opening the Unifrance Rendez-Vous is a very big deal and it reflects how good this biopic is; Olivier Dahan, who previously directed the Oscar-winning movie “La vie en rose,” delivered a beautiful film that will strike a chord with contemporary audiences,” added Albou.

The executive said the company, which he co-founded with Laurence Schonberg, was initially focused on French comedies and has been expanding its editorial line to take on a broader range of movies, including English-language pics like Maria Gabriela Cardenas’s “A Dark Foe” and period pics like “Lives in Secrets” with Hugh Bonneville and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

“Lives in Secrets” is produced by Jeremy Bolt (“Resident Evil” franchise) and tells the true story of Vera Atkins, a World War Two intelligence officer set off to discover the fate of missing agents she had dispatched to Occupied France after the conflict. The script is based on Sarah Helm’s best selling novel “A Life in Secrets.” The banner has also been working well with Netflix on a number of successful movies, for instance Nicolas Cuche’s “Pourris gâtés” and “Le dernier mercenaire” with Jean-Claude Van Damme which both surpassed 50 million views on Netflix.

Other market premieres hosted by Other Angle at the Unifrance event include Mona Achache’s “Valiant Hearts,” a drama with Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent!”) and Swann Arlaud, Claude Lelouch’s “Love is Better Than Life,” and the comedies “The Snow Must Go On” with Clovis Cornillac and “Licence to Build.”

“Valiant Hearts” is set in August 1942, during WW2 and follows an six Jewish children who are sheltered in the Chambord Castle, where paintings from Le Louvre are also being stored. Bac Films will release the film on May 11.

Directed by Stéphane Cazes, “The Snow Must Go On” follows Alain, a former mountain guide who decides to change the course of his life to become a teacher. Facing a challenging class, Alain decides to enlist his students for a mission to prevent the glacier from melting. The movie will be released by TF1 Studios and UGC.

“The Snow Must Go On” is a feel-good movie with an environmental theme and it’s expertly produced by Bonne Pioche, best known for ‘The March of the Penguins,'” said Olivier Albou, co-founder of Other Angle.

“Love is Better Than Life” stars a strong cast including Niels Arestrup, Sandrine Bonnaire, Gérard Darmon and Elsa Zylberstein. The movie, which will be released by Metropolitan Filmexport, will star three friends who meet in prison in 2000 and get released earlier than expected. Other Angle will also pursue sales on Christopher Thompson’s romantic comedy “The Butcher’s Daughter” starring Geraldine Pailhas as the editor in chief of a fashion magazine who inherits the family business, a butcher shop.