Pittsfield, IL

Single-family homes for sale in Pittsfield

 5 days ago

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Looking for a house in Pittsfield? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Pittsfield listings:

700 Pittsfield Road, New Salem, 62357

3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This is a one-owner manufactured home on a poured foundation. The home is on 6 lots. It features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and sliding patio doors, to fully enjoy the Midwest seasons. It has a split bedrooms floor plan and all are spacious with large walk-in closets. The master bath has double sinks, a garden tub, and a separate shower. A new water heater was installed in 2017, and a new roof in 2018. The furnace was replaced in 2019. The kitchen features updated countertops and flooring.

For open house information, contact Kent Cox, Hometown Real Estate at 217-285-4502

601 N. Monroe St., Pittsfield, 62363

5 Beds 4 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,447 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This is a home like no other! Over 5,000 square feet of living space! It features a 27' x 27' family room with built-ins and a gas fireplace. It is open to the 30' x 16' remodeled kitchen. The formal living room measures 29' x 15' and it also has a gas fireplace. The large main bedroom features its own private bath with jetted tub, a walk-out private deck, his and hers walk-in closets, and an alcove that could be used as a nursery, office, or whatever your needs dictate! There are two other spacious bedrooms on the second floor. A large main floor office features beautiful built-ins. This home has 2 Full Bathrooms, 2 three-quarter Bathrooms, and a half bath. There are two finished bedrooms in the walk-out basement. Don't like stairs? You are in luck! This house has its own elevator! Enjoy the lovely, large fenced-in backyard, with mature trees (apple and peach) AND room for a garden! The two-car attached garage features a large heated and air-conditioned workshop that any guy (or gal) would love! This property sits on approximately one acre. The entire house has been remodeled and is move-in ready!! There are many other amenities too numerous to mention! Call for a showing!

For open house information, contact Karen Fox, Hometown Real Estate at 217-285-4502

Pittsfield, IL
ABOUT

With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

