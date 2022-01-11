Single-family homes for sale in Pittsfield

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Looking for a house in Pittsfield? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Take a look at these Pittsfield listings:

700 Pittsfield Road, New Salem, 62357 3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This is a one-owner manufactured home on a poured foundation. The home is on 6 lots. It features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and sliding patio doors, to fully enjoy the Midwest seasons. It has a split bedrooms floor plan and all are spacious with large walk-in closets. The master bath has double sinks, a garden tub, and a separate shower. A new water heater was installed in 2017, and a new roof in 2018. The furnace was replaced in 2019. The kitchen features updated countertops and flooring.

For open house information, contact Kent Cox, Hometown Real Estate at 217-285-4502

601 N. Monroe St., Pittsfield, 62363 5 Beds 4 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,447 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This is a home like no other! Over 5,000 square feet of living space! It features a 27' x 27' family room with built-ins and a gas fireplace. It is open to the 30' x 16' remodeled kitchen. The formal living room measures 29' x 15' and it also has a gas fireplace. The large main bedroom features its own private bath with jetted tub, a walk-out private deck, his and hers walk-in closets, and an alcove that could be used as a nursery, office, or whatever your needs dictate! There are two other spacious bedrooms on the second floor. A large main floor office features beautiful built-ins. This home has 2 Full Bathrooms, 2 three-quarter Bathrooms, and a half bath. There are two finished bedrooms in the walk-out basement. Don't like stairs? You are in luck! This house has its own elevator! Enjoy the lovely, large fenced-in backyard, with mature trees (apple and peach) AND room for a garden! The two-car attached garage features a large heated and air-conditioned workshop that any guy (or gal) would love! This property sits on approximately one acre. The entire house has been remodeled and is move-in ready!! There are many other amenities too numerous to mention! Call for a showing!

For open house information, contact Karen Fox, Hometown Real Estate at 217-285-4502