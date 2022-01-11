Check out these homes on the Redwood Falls market now

(Redwood Falls, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Redwood Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

309 Sunrise Boulevard, Redwood Falls, 56283 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Located in a prime locations, this beautiful rambler features 3 bedrooms on the main level with a large living room highlighted by great hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen walks out to your attached garage and then to your excellent concrete patio to enjoy the large backyard and fire pit. Your open basement family room includes great bar area and a bonus room to fit your needs. The unfinished portion is very clean and provides great storage and potential for a nice second bathroom. The exterior of the home is maintenance free steel siding and has newer shingles as well. Enjoy central air and the newer gas furnace, alongside a newer water heater and not worrying about monthly payments on your softener, as it's owned. Call or text today to fall in love with this home!

For open house information, contact Andrew Regnier, Re/Max Realty Plus at 507-637-3236

115 W 3Rd Street, Redwood Falls, 56283 2 Beds 2 Baths | $67,500 | Duplex | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Twin Home. This property offers a separate dining room, eat in kitchen, large living room, 2 bedrooms on the main floor, main floor laundry and an attached garage. All located a block from lake Redwood and downtown Redwood.

For open house information, contact Douglas Kerkhoff, Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate at 507-644-8433

965 North Street, Wabasso, 56293 4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,324 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Beautifully renovated home with all new exterior doors and windows on the main and upper level and features a completely remodeled kitchen and bathroom which includes all new cabinetry with soft close, countertops, fixtures and flooring. To add to this home”s appeal, the seller removed a wall and created a spacious open layout complete with its own new island that only adds to the beauty of this charming home. The kitchen’s open floor plan to the living room area is made complete with a relaxing fireplace to enjoy at the end of a long day. This home has newly refinished wood floors and new carpeting throughout. The seller also updated the circuit breakers to a 200 Amp system. But wait, if the 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home wasn't enough, this home also has a spacious 2 car garage with 2 doors. One in the front and one in the back for your convenience. Of course it wouldn't be complete without a spectacular back yard for family and friends to enjoy You won't want to miss this one! Call today

For open house information, contact Geri Theis, Scenic City Realty, LLC at 507-627-1994

237 W 1St Street, Morton, 56270 4 Beds 3 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with main level living! Updates include new roof, water heater, electrical, flooring, cement driveway, bathrooms and exterior doors. Garage, master bedroom, and main level full bath were newly added in 2020.Main floor features large master bedroom, full bathroom, ½ bath, laundry, and porch. Enjoy the spacious living, dining and kitchen area with tons of natural light! Upper level features 3 bedrooms with large closets and full bathroom. Appreciate the arched doorways, original hardwood floors, French doors leading to the sunroom, and original trim work. This home is move-in-ready!

For open house information, contact Morgan Gregory, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363