ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Starz Promotes Darren Nielson, Jeff Cooke for Distribution and International Networks

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsECR_0dihNTlP00

Starz has rejigged its international business with the promotions of Darren Nielson to executive VP of distribution and business development, and Jeff Cooke to senior VP of programming for international networks.

Based in the company’s Santa Monica, California, office since joining in 2018, Nielson has been leading the international distribution and business development for Starz-branded digital and linear services and channels, working closely with Superna Kalle , president of international networks for Starz, to develop expansion strategies, identify partner opportunities, and secure distribution agreements with in-territory partners.

Over the past three years, Nielson has launched the Starzplay SVOD service across Canada, Latin America and Europe, structuring deals and managing partnerships with global OTT platforms, including Amazon and Apple, along with leading local and regional pay-TV providers and telcos such as Telefonica and Orange, and consumer electronic devices such as Fire TV and Roku.

The Lionsgate-owned SVOD last year capped off an aggressive expansion to almost 60 markets around the world.

Prior to joining Starz, Nielson served as director of content acquisition at Netflix, where he was instrumental in launching and building the streaming service across Europe and Asia and managing the global licensing relationships with major studios and local partners across both film and TV series. Prior to this, Nielson held business development positions at Sony Pictures Television and Ascent Media.

Elsewhere, Cooke also joined Starz in 2018 and has overseen programming for the international expansion of the brand and Starzplay. He has implemented the company’s content strategies across all international territories and identified key programming initiatives through data insights and analytics. He recently led the charge into local language original series.

Cooke has overseen the development and production of Starzplay’s slate of Spanish-language original series from production companies including Fabula, Bambu, Mediapro and Spiral. The shows will launch on the platform this year.

The executive previously served as VP of global digital at Lionsgate. Prior to that, he held positions at Miramax and MGM.

Kalle said: “These are two well-deserved promotions that recognize Darren and Jeff’s invaluable and integral contributions to the success of Starzplay since our launch more than three years ago. Darren has achieved major success in expanding our partner and territory reach to more than 60 countries around the globe and Jeff has built an incredible track record developing and managing the success of our strong and curated slate of scripted global programming.”

(Pictured: Starz original “Outlander”)

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Zhang Hanyu Stars in International Co-Production ‘Unspoken’ Filming in Canada

Principal photography has begun on “Unspoken,” toplining Chinese star Zhang Hanyu and written and directed by Chen Daming. Filming is taking place in China and Canada for a 2022 release. “Unspoken” is being produced by Huanxi Media and CMC Pictures of CMC Inc., with an international production team led by Court Five’s Mark Ordesky and Jane Fleming, Chinese producer Han Sanping and CMC’s Ming Beaver Kwei. Former Columbia/TriStar president of production Chris Lee is an executive producer. Zhang is the first actor to win the “Grand Slam” of top acting honors in China, which is now the world’s largest film market. “Unspoken” also...
MOVIES
Variety

Cineteve Banks International Sales on Michael Haneke, Modern History, Global Forests Docs (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinétévé Sales, the global distribution branch of Paris-based production banner Cinétévé, has scored a raft of international sales for non-fiction projects presented at this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris. Among the titles brought to market at this year’s edition – the first to welcome film and television buyers under the same roof – include a doc about Michael Haneke, an ambitious ecological series, and the third season of popular modern history title “History Uncovered.” A fixture on the French scene since 1982, Cinétévé launched its international arm in 2020, bringing on industry vet Gorka Gallier (previously of Doc & Film International)...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Imagine Entertainment in Talks to Sell Majority Stake to London Investment Firm Centricus

Imagine Entertainment is in negotiations to sell a majority stake in the production banner headed by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer to London-based investment firm Centricus Asset Management Ltd. The talks were first reported by the The Wall Street Journal. The negotiations are accelerating but a source close to the situation cautions there’s still no certainty that a deal will come to fruition. The discussions under way with Centricus are said to value Imagine Entertainment, one of Hollywood’s largest independent content producers, at about $600 million to $700 million. The company has been in the hunt for a capital infusion through...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IndieWire

Your Netflix Subscription Price in North America Is About to Go Up

For the first time since October 2020, Netflix is increasing the price of its subscription plans in the United States and Canada. The streaming service announced on Friday that American subscribers to its basic plan — which allows streaming on one screen at a time and only offers standard definition — will see their monthly bill increase from $8.99 to $9.99. The price of a standard plan, which includes two screens and HD access, has increased from $13.99 to $15.49 per month. And Netflix’s premium subscription plans, which feature Ultra HD, have increased from $17.99 to $19.99 a month. In Canada, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Streamers Help Reignite Big Battles Over Film and TV Profit Participation

The battle over how Hollywood studios share profit with talent and creatives has been raging since the invention of movies. The current tensions have ratcheted upward due to the advent of the streaming wars and the new business models the deep-pocketed players have developed. While Disney recently settled a compensation spat out of court with actor Scarlett Johansson after shifting her starring vehicle “Black Widow” out of theaters and onto its platform within days, the Writers Guild won a wider victory over the talent agencies last year, phasing out packaging fees and cutting agency interest stakes in affiliated production companies...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Peak TV Tally: According to FX Research, A Record 559 Original Scripted Series Aired in 2021

Peak TV is back. After a dip in 2020 — the first decline since FX began tallying the number of scripted series every year — the number of original scripted series on television once again hit a record in 2021. According to FX Research, which has been counting the number of shows on TV since it got into the scripted game with “The Shield” in 2002, there were 559 adult scripted original series across broadcast, cable and streaming services last year. That’s up a whopping 66 from 2020 (a 13 percent change), when there were 493 shows. The previous high was...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Business#Latin America#Canada#Vp#Starzplay Svod#Ott#Roku#Lionsgate#Sony Pictures Television
Deadline

Former NBC Exec Steven Hein Launches Podcast Company Story Mill Media

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Hein, who has worked for NBC, Legendary and Fox, has started his own podcast company. Hein, who was most recently SVP, Digital at NBC, has launched Story Mill Media. The company is focusing on working with media brands to expand their content into the audio space. Story Mill Media has also completed a pre-seed round of financing, helped by Justin Borrowdale from Weintraub Tobin, to help finance its own slate of podcasts. Hein was responsible for NBC’s podcast strategy, overseeing audio series based on The Good Place, Brooklyn 99 and Law & Order. He also worked on digital content for shows such...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Nick Hall Joins A24 To Oversee Creative For TV

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has brought in former HBO and Amazon Studios TV executive Nick Hall to oversee creative for the company’s growing television slate. Hall already is working on a series for A24; he is an executive producer on HBO’s upcoming The Idol, from Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye, which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. A24’s TV series slate also includes HBO’s Euphoria, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, whose Season 2 return just set an HBO max viewership record; Ramy Youssef’s eponymous Hulu series, which has Season 3 coming; Ziwe, which is returning for a second season at Showtime; and the upcoming anthology...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Blumhouse Taps Joy Oana as Head of Human Resources (EXCLUSIVE)

Joy Oana is joining Blumhouse as head of human resources, a position with oversight across the company’s film and television arms. Oana replaces Karine Shahar, who is leaving the company to re-start her own HR consultancy, Strategic Global Talent. “I’m looking forward to working with the entire Blumhouse team,” said Oana in a statement. “The company’s powerful brand was very appealing to me and I look forward to helping contribute to the company’s trajectory.” “We’re thrilled to welcome Joy to Blumhouse and look forward to tapping into the expertise she’s accumulated over the last 15-years at NBCUniversal,” said Jason Blum, the company’s founder....
BUSINESS
Deadline

Sacker Entertainment Law Firm Launched By Former Miramax Exec

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Sacker has put up a new legal shingle in town. The former Miramax EVP has founded Sacker Entertainment Law Firm. Joining the now ex-Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP partner at the new LA-based venture is former Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP associate Andy Tan, who most recently served as an investment firm in-house counsel Having formally opened the doors soon after the New Year, the duo took the temperature of the changing industry and are offering alternative fee arrangements. Their focus is on a clientele of big screen and small screen producers, financiers, distributors and podcasters “Our mission is to be...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

MUBI Acquires Production and Sales Company The Match Factory, Match Factory Productions

Distributor, streamer and production company MUBI has acquired sales and production companies The Match Factory and Match Factory Productions. The Match Factory’s management team will stay in place to lead operations and focus on its slate as well as deals and projects already in development and keep its offices in Berlin and Cologne. It will also expand its presence through MUBI’s London headquarters and New York and Los Angeles offices. The Match Factory, which counts “Waltz With Bashir” and “Drive My Car” among its films, was founded in 2006 while Match Factory Productions followed in 2013 to produce arthouse films such as...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Former WarnerMedia PR Vet Keith Cocozza Joins CNBC As SVP Communications

Keith Cocozza, a longtime public relations executive who spent nearly two decades at Time Warner/WarnerMedia, has joined CNBC as Senior Vice President, Communications. He’ll report to CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman overseeing external and internal communications worldwide for the network, based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. He replaces former communications chief Brian Steel, who exited the NBC Universal-owned business news channel last September. Cocozza saw the old Time Warner through two major acquisitions, first by AOL in 2003, then by AT&T in 2018 where he worked on the rebranding and restructuring of the company into WarnerMedia, serving as executive VP for corporate...
BUSINESS
Gamespot

HBO, HBO Max Have A Combined 73.8 Million Global Subscribers

Https://www.gamespot.com/reviews/peacemaker-review-james-gunns-the-suicide-squad-spin-off-takes-no-prisoners-on-hbo-max/1900-6417808/. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has shared in a recent interview that in 2021, HBO and HBO Max achieved a combined total of 73.8 million global subscribers. Kilar told Deadline that company projections for the end of 2021 placed the subscriber count for 73 million. "[2021 was] the year that...
TV SERIES
Law.com

Three International Firms Kick Off 2022 With Partner Promotions

2022 has gotten off to a brisk start for partner promotions, with three international firms announcing new partners across their global footprints. Osborne Clarke has promoted 10 European partners, including five in Germany, four in the Netherlands, and one in Spain, according to a firm announcement.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

‘9-1-1’ Repeats Headed to USA Network in Multiyear Distribution Deal

Old episodes of Fox’s drama “9-1-1” is coming to USA Network thanks to a new licensing agreement. Beginning Jan. 5, episodes of the emergency services drama will air in a block on Wednesday nights from 7-11 p.m. The deal covers all four previous seasons of the series. The agreement also includes future seasons of “9-1-1” and the current fifth season, which will hit NBCUniversal-owned USA Network later this year.
TV SERIES
Variety

Digital Innovation Meets Old Fashioned Storytelling at Unifrance TV Doc Pitch

If the six projects presented at a recent TV documentary pitch session held at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris share relatively few thematic or stylistic points in common, when taken as a whole, the diverse titles relay two incontrovertible truths: While advances in filmmaking technology now offer industry creatives unprecedented freedoms, when it comes to hooking the audience, nothing beats a good story well told. Three of the six projects presented at the Rendez-Vous forum reflect the format’s growing technological trends. To offer competing visions of the future, Mad Films/Camera Subjective’s speculative science-fiction project “2080” will use CGI, motion capture and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Women-Led, Eco-Friendly Miam! Animation Sets Industry Trends With Series Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Rising production-distribution player Miam! Animation seems primed for a breakout year in 2022 as the French multi-hyphenate presents its first series produced in-house – using industry trendsetting technology – to buyers, while beginning work on its first international co-production on a project for WarnerMedia. Launched in 2016 as a socially engaged development and distribution outfit, Miam! grew to include an in-house production component in 2019, eventually grouping those three activities under the common banner Miam! Animation in 2020. This past September, the company claimed the distributor/investor of the year prize at 2021’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, France. The studio used the opportunity...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Todd Whiting, NBCUniversal Digital Content Veteran, Dies at 45

Todd Whiting, a 17-year veteran with NBCUniversal, has died. He was 45. Whiting died suddenly on Jan. 4 of cardiac arrest resulting from pneumonia and complications from COVID-19, his family said. “Todd’s love of people and faithfulness in friendship is what will be missed by so many from coast to coast. Todd had an infectious smile, a quick wit and an optimistic enthusiasm that helped lift all those around him,” they said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter.  Whiting left NBCUniversal in March and became self-employed after an 18-month stint as senior vp at Peacock TV. In that role, he oversaw...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy