Oscars to Be Directed by Glenn Weiss Once Again, as 2022 Event Returns to the Dolby Theatre

By Michael Schneider
 5 days ago
Glenn Weiss has said “yes.” The Emmy-winning live events helmer is back to direct the 94th Oscars for ABC. Ceremony producer Will Packer announced Weiss’ return on Tuesday morning.

“You need someone with the deep technical knowledge and creative insights of Glenn to create an Oscars show that truly celebrates a global love of film. I’m fortunate to be working with him,” Packer said.

Weiss returns from last year’s Academy Awards , which he also directed. Actually, it’s the seventh consecutive time for Weiss, who has directed six previous Oscars shows — for which he won two Primetime Emmys. Weiss also has directed 20 Tony Awards shows, which earned him three directing Primetime Emmys. He also has won eight DGA Awards for his work on the Oscars and the Tonys. Outside of the industry, he may be best known for the year he proposed to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, while taking the stage to accept his award at the 70th Primetime Emmys in 2018. Weiss gave Svendsen a ring that belonged to his late mother, who had passed away two weeks prior.

Known for directing countless live televised events, Weiss’ additional directing credits include last year’s multinetwork inaugural night special “Celebrating America,” the Democratic National Convention, “The Kennedy Center Honors,” the Primetime Emmy Awards, American Music Awards, BET Awards, “Peter Pan Live!,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “Live from Lincoln Center,” Academy of Country Music Awards, “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” and many others.

“The Oscars” will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets in more than 200 territories worldwide on Sunday, March 27 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT). The ceremony returns to its usual spot at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, after last year’s pandemic-delayed Oscars, which was broadcast from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on Feb. 8. Here are Variety’s Clayton Davis’ predictions:

2022 Academy Awards Predictions

