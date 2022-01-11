Homes for sale in Williams: New listings

(WILLIAMS, AZ) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

If you’re Williams-curious, take a look at these listings today:

0 Westwood Ranch, Ash Fork, 86046 4 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,660 Square Feet | Built in 2021

True off grid living with all of the amenities to make this a livable home.BORDERS STATE LAND ON 2 SIDES!!!This is a prepper's dream home and it is TURN KEY! This owner thought of everything and it is done with the best materials. Step inside and you enjoy being in an upscale home! NOTHING was left undone! Please see the attached document and read the description on the entire property. There is not enough room here to include everything that this property has to offer.RECENTLY HAS BEEN USED FOR VRBO WITH GREAT SUCCESS!!! BOOKINGS CAN MEAN EXTRA INCOME!

For open house information, contact Donna Goldsmith, Jakes Old West Properties at 928-925-0896

318 S Piping Rock Drive, Williams, 86046 4 Beds 4 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,538 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Own this beautiful home in Highland Meadows! This home will feature a gorgeous living room and kitchen with vaulted ceilings, bonus suite above the three car garage, amazing views, and so much more. There is still time for buyer to make many interior selections. Hurry! This one won't last.

For open house information, contact Timothy Shinkle, Core Realty Professionals at 928-607-0407

724 N John Deere Lane, Williams, 86046 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,192 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Magnificent Estate! A Wedding Venue? A working Ranch? An Incredible home that is perfect for a single family or entertaining 200+. This gorgeous 10 acre property includes a Beautiful 4200sq ft home, an 8 car/RV garage, a 975sq ft workshop w/loft & lift, horse stables & covered shelters needed for a working ranch. 96' of porches will give YOU the space to enjoy the AZ sunsets! This immaculate Home has Master bedroom downstairs, separated by living space, dining, nook, office & a chef's dream kitchen. 2 of the bedrooms are upstairs w/ bath, Loft & Rec.Bonus Room are upstairs also. A finished basement is the icing on the Cake!!! Come say hello to the Alpacas and enjoy your Tour.

For open house information, contact Kim Hodges, Keller Williams Arizona Realty at 480-767-3000

1141 E San Marcos Road, Williams, 86046 2 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This 1.14-acre parcel sits on a beautiful hillside lot with views of Red Lake Valley, surrounding mountains and views to the Grand Canyon area. The lot is heavily treed. There is a 12'x60' 1978 single wide manufactured home that is being sold AS-IS and is not habitable. The electricity, water and heat do not work and are not easily repairable. There is a cistern tank, a power pedestal and septic system. Walk on right side of deck to avoid rotten boards on left side of deck. View at your own risk.DIRECTIONS: From I-40 go north on Hwy 64 8 miles and turn right on Hoctor Road. Go to second street on right and turn right on Red Lake Rd. Follow Red Lake Rd. to top of hill to the last street and make hard left turn on San Marcos. Property is the fourth lot on the left, 1141 E. San Marcos.

For open house information, contact Allan Duncan, Bankers Real Estate at 928-635-4404