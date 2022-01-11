Check out these homes for sale in Antlers now

(Antlers, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Antlers will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

192266 N N.4205 Rd., Antlers, 74523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 2009

3BR 2BA Brick home on 1 acre just East of Antlers, Ok. Little Dixie Built home will qualify for most loan programs. 1305 sq ft with attachrd garage. Very quiet and secluded rural area 10 minutes from town. Very well built nice looking home. A fresh coat of paint and move in.

Hwy 3, Antlers, 74523 0 Bed 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in None

** PRICE REDUCED** Located on State Hwy 3 East of Antlers, OK. This former gun shop could be converted into any type of small business office. Located on 0.42 acres. 988 Sq ft building. This property has a kitchen and bathroom. It could be converted into a 2-bedroom apartment. Call today to set up an appointment to see this property!

426008 E 1960 Road, Antlers, 74523 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Located in a quiet rural area lies this remodeled, affordably-priced home. Living room has large windows overlooking the large front yard, and it is open to the dining area and adjacent kitchen with concrete counters, white cabinets and stainless appliances. Full-size utility room. Private owners' suite with gorgeous bath and large closet. On the other side of the home are three bedrooms and a full bath. Two-car detached carport and in-ground storm shelter. Antlers address but Rattan school!

