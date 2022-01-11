ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antlers, OK

Check out these homes for sale in Antlers now

Antlers Digest
Antlers Digest
 5 days ago

(Antlers, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Antlers will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yccLM_0dihNJBN00

192266 N N.4205 Rd., Antlers, 74523

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 2009

3BR 2BA Brick home on 1 acre just East of Antlers, Ok. Little Dixie Built home will qualify for most loan programs. 1305 sq ft with attachrd garage. Very quiet and secluded rural area 10 minutes from town. Very well built nice looking home. A fresh coat of paint and move in.

For open house information, contact Mike Pate, Keller Williams Realty Preferred at 918-647-0715

Copyright © 2022 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1054442)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149j0G_0dihNJBN00

Hwy 3, Antlers, 74523

0 Bed 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in None

** PRICE REDUCED** Located on State Hwy 3 East of Antlers, OK. This former gun shop could be converted into any type of small business office. Located on 0.42 acres. 988 Sq ft building. This property has a kitchen and bathroom. It could be converted into a 2-bedroom apartment. Call today to set up an appointment to see this property!

For open house information, contact Chantea Cleckler, Territorial Ranch Realty, LLC at 580-933-9900

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11017315)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3acj_0dihNJBN00

426008 E 1960 Road, Antlers, 74523

4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Located in a quiet rural area lies this remodeled, affordably-priced home. Living room has large windows overlooking the large front yard, and it is open to the dining area and adjacent kitchen with concrete counters, white cabinets and stainless appliances. Full-size utility room. Private owners' suite with gorgeous bath and large closet. On the other side of the home are three bedrooms and a full bath. Two-car detached carport and in-ground storm shelter. Antlers address but Rattan school!

For open house information, contact Anitra Babcock, Babcock Real Estate at 580-317-3790

Copyright © 2022 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2137003)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antlers, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Local
Oklahoma Business
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Dixie Built#Territorial Ranch Realty#Llc#Rattan#Babcock Real Estate
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Antlers Digest

Antlers Digest

Antlers, OK
44
Followers
301
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Antlers Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy