Glenn Weiss Set To Direct Oscars For Seventh Year In A Row

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
 5 days ago
This one won’t make any lists of “Oscar surprises.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has set Glenn Weiss to direct the 94th annual Academy Awards for a seventh consecutive time.

“You need someone with the deep technical knowledge and creative insights of Glenn to create an Oscars show that truly celebrates a global love of film,” Oscars producer Will Packer said. “I’m fortunate to be working with him.”

Oscars Shortlists Out: ‘No Time To Die’ And ‘Dune’ Lead Mentions; France’s Palme D’Or Winner Snubbed

A 14-time Emmy winner — including two for helming the Oscars — Weiss is a go-to director for live telecasts. His résumé also includes directing the past 20 Tony Awards shows, along with multiple Primetime Emmys, Kennedy Center Honors and the BET Awards. His other live credits include Peter Pan Live!, Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Garth Brooks, Live from Las Vegas and the American Music Awards.

Weiss created a viral moment during the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards when he called his girlfriend Jan Friedlander to the stage, took a knee and proposed.

No host has been named for the 94th Oscarscast, which is set for Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live coast-to-coast on ABC. Nominations are due February 8.

Oscars Sets Eligible Films In Animated, Documentary & International Feature Categories

Deadline

