Check out these houses for sale in Ocean View

35083 Old Orchard Ave, Ocean View, 19970 5 Beds 4 Baths | $539,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,814 Square Feet | Built in None

The Ellerbe is a stunning two-story home featuring 2,814 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large upstairs loft area and a 2-car garage. Enter the home into the flex room perfect as a formal dining space, home office or childrens play area. A large modern island in the kitchen flows neatly into the informal dining area and living room. Conveniently located on the first floor, the owners suite is complete with your own bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs the large loft area and additional four bedrooms provides enough space for everyone to rest and relax before a fun day at the beach!

For open house information, contact Beau Levering D.R. Horton - Delaware

26518 Launch Cove, Millsboro, 19966 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2005

YOU WILL BE GLAD YOU WAITED TO BUY IN THE COVETED COMMUNITY OF POT-NETS LAKESIDE! STUNNING 3 BR, 2B renovated inside & out in 2020! Features 2 car garage, screened porch, a split bedroom floorplan, plus a den. THE KITCHEN Beautiful, enlarged custom chef's kitchen with Wolf cabinets, absolute black countertops, farm sink, shiplap walls, Bosch Stainless Steel appliances, Zline industrial exhaust hood, can lights, custom over-the-sink light fixture, under cabinet lighting. Engineered wood grain flooring throughout the home, Custom made bathroom vanities, Custom Barn doors on closets and laundry, Custom open shelving in kitchen and bathroom, Blue tooth speakers and vents in the bathrooms, Shiplap in den & custom mantle over propane fireplace. Living areas separated by the large, gourmet eat-in kitchen - great for entertaining friends and family who are sure to visit. Located at the end of a quiet street and backing up to parkland. If you need to get out and about, Paradise Grille is only a golf-cart ride away (& the golf cart is included in the sale). New HVAC, new tilt-in windows lifetime guarantee, Aztec steps & ramp, custom copper metal awning, new roof with 40 yr warranty, 2 car garage with workshop/office, & the longest driveway in all of Lakeside! Ask for a full list of upgrades & features! PotNets is a leased-ground community with many amenities, monthly land rent will be approximately $799 per month. All occupants must be approved by PotNets Park Management, background check, and income verification.

For open house information, contact ErinAnn Beebe, NextHome Tomorrow Realty at 302-841-0755

36595 Camp Barnes Road, Frankford, 19945 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,113 Square Feet | Built in None

Outdoor living options include an over-sized lanai, a screened porch or a combination of both. Owner's suite with luxurious bath and two walk-in closets - Add a sitting room or opt for a deluxe bath. Add an upper level with unfinished storage, a loft, 4th bedroom and full bath. Personalize your selections room by room to meet your style preferences. Other choices include, a coffered ceiling in the dining room, first floor study, fireplaces, gourmet kitchen & more!Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, and availability subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ and are subject to change. Images may be subject to copyright.

For open house information, contact Kate Long DRB Coastal - Eastern Shore Region

34131 Gooseberry Ave, Ocean View, 19970 3 Beds 2 Baths | $593,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in None

The Dover is the best in single-level living! This 1,958 square foot ranch home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and a flex room! The private flex room is perfect as a home office, formal dining room or playroom for kids. The kitchen is open to the dining area and family room making it a great home for entertaining. Relax in the spacious owners suite which features a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Maximize your time outdoors while enjoying the covered porch!

For open house information, contact Beau Levering D.R. Horton - Delaware