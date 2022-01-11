ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these homes on the Ladysmith market now

Ladysmith Updates
 5 days ago

(Ladysmith, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ladysmith will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRhNO_0dihNDt100

N4628 Old G Hill, Ladysmith, 54848

2 Beds 2 Baths | $65,900 | Single Family Residence | 797 Square Feet | Built in 1500

Cute 2 bedroom 2 Bath home just at the edge of the city of Ladysmith but in the township of Grant! Just under an Acre. Vinyl sided, Steel roofing Thermopane windows. Newer Furnace, New carpet, well pump, Toilet Owning cheaper then rent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ihok5_0dihNDt100

801 E 2Nd Street, Ladysmith, 54848

3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Clean and well cared for home in great location! Main bedroom suite w/ WIC, 1st Floor laundry, 2 1/2 baths with several updates including: flooring, some windows, 1/2 bath, dishwasher, partially enclosed porch and entrance by garage, concrete patio, drain in garage floor, sun tunnels and more. Tons of storage, spacious and bright living area with vaulted ceiling. Open basement with egress windows leave room for growth. Nice landscaping with deck, garden & firepit. Insulated/heated 2 car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJ3vN_0dihNDt100

501 Lake Avenue, Ladysmith, 54848

3 Beds 4 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This stately three bedroom home on the Ladysmith Flowage is a great choice for someone looking far a spacious home on the water. The kitchenette in the walkout basement makes entertaining guests on the patio a breeze, all of the bedrooms, including the master-suite, have walk-in closets, and the two car garage has additional space that would be perfect for a workshop. Call today for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5V5T_0dihNDt100

N1796 Blueberry Road, Conrath, 54731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Country home sitting on 1.43 acres. This home can become whatever your imagination allows and is ready to be transformed. The property is in need of clean-up and repairs. It is bank-owned and is being sold "As-Is." The home has 1,612 square feet, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms all on one level. The Property is

