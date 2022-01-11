ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, MI

Homes for sale in Bellevue: New listings

Bellevue Journal
Bellevue Journal
 5 days ago

(BELLEVUE, MI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bellevue area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

If you’re Bellevue-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1209 E Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, 49014

4 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Harper Creek 3-4 Bedroom Home. Possibly more in the basement. This property will make someone a nice winter flip project or fix it up as you go. Last used as a rental. Currently vacant. The Home is not currently Homesteaded. Property is also zoned Commercial and is located in a heavy traffic area. This property can only be used for specific purpose as determined by Emmett Township. Property is located within less than 3 miles of the casino. Buyer/buyer's agent to verify all information pertaining to the property including current code/zoning requirements.

110 Sharon Avenue, Battle Creek, 49017

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Finally show ready! 3 bed 1 bath Pennfield Township bungalow with 1 car garage and 2+ car 24 x 32 pole barn all on a fenced double lot for well under $100K! This home has many updates, newer utilities, newer roof, new vinyl double-hung windows and downstairs is plumbed for 2nd bathroom. There is a large deck just perfect for entertaining and even a nice, built-in hot tub complete with a new cover, just perfect for those romantic winter Michigan nights! The Pole Barn is wired for 220V. This is also located near Bailey Park, shopping, & restaurants. Kitchen appliances included. Set appt today!

21 Bryant, Battle Creek, 49017

3 Beds 1 Bath | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Beautiful recently updated home. This is a lot of house for the money. Roof and siding only 2 years old. Has newer paint and flooring thoughout. Bathroom updated this year with beautiful low threshold shower (cost $10,000 with 10 year warranty from Sir Home Improvement). Rooms are generously sized. Front porch enclosed, and full basement for plenty of storage. Appliances, along with 3 window air conditioners are included. This home is close to the college, hospital, and elementary school. Sellers are including a 1 year AHS Shield Essential Home Warranty, making it a perfect starter home.

10773 North Avenue, Dowling, 49050

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1972

40.3 Beautiful Acres!!! Opportunity to purchase this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home offers open floor plan with: fireplace, hardwood floors, main floor utilities, master with half bath, slider to deck. Lower level has lots of storage space and kitchen. 38 X 40 pole barn with upstairs storage. Private acres with tons of wildlife, deer, rabbits, turkey!

