Homes for sale in Bellevue: New listings

1209 E Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, 49014 4 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Harper Creek 3-4 Bedroom Home. Possibly more in the basement. This property will make someone a nice winter flip project or fix it up as you go. Last used as a rental. Currently vacant. The Home is not currently Homesteaded. Property is also zoned Commercial and is located in a heavy traffic area. This property can only be used for specific purpose as determined by Emmett Township. Property is located within less than 3 miles of the casino. Buyer/buyer's agent to verify all information pertaining to the property including current code/zoning requirements.

For open house information, contact Scott T Harrington, Harrington Real Estate Group at 269-964-5182

110 Sharon Avenue, Battle Creek, 49017 3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Finally show ready! 3 bed 1 bath Pennfield Township bungalow with 1 car garage and 2+ car 24 x 32 pole barn all on a fenced double lot for well under $100K! This home has many updates, newer utilities, newer roof, new vinyl double-hung windows and downstairs is plumbed for 2nd bathroom. There is a large deck just perfect for entertaining and even a nice, built-in hot tub complete with a new cover, just perfect for those romantic winter Michigan nights! The Pole Barn is wired for 220V. This is also located near Bailey Park, shopping, & restaurants. Kitchen appliances included. Set appt today!

For open house information, contact John E Cremer, Five Star Real Estate (Grandv) at 616-257-1500

21 Bryant, Battle Creek, 49017 3 Beds 1 Bath | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Beautiful recently updated home. This is a lot of house for the money. Roof and siding only 2 years old. Has newer paint and flooring thoughout. Bathroom updated this year with beautiful low threshold shower (cost $10,000 with 10 year warranty from Sir Home Improvement). Rooms are generously sized. Front porch enclosed, and full basement for plenty of storage. Appliances, along with 3 window air conditioners are included. This home is close to the college, hospital, and elementary school. Sellers are including a 1 year AHS Shield Essential Home Warranty, making it a perfect starter home.

For open house information, contact Ron D Wells, ERA Reardon Realty at 269-372-6556

10773 North Avenue, Dowling, 49050 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1972

40.3 Beautiful Acres!!! Opportunity to purchase this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home offers open floor plan with: fireplace, hardwood floors, main floor utilities, master with half bath, slider to deck. Lower level has lots of storage space and kitchen. 38 X 40 pole barn with upstairs storage. Private acres with tons of wildlife, deer, rabbits, turkey!

For open house information, contact Jason C VanAssen, Weichert REALTORS Plat (Main) at 616-301-2550