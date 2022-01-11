ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forks, WA

Single-family homes for sale in Forks

 5 days ago

(FORKS, WA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Forks area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Forks-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6SK3_0dihNB7Z00

220 King Richards Way, Forks, 98331

3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,691 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Basically Brand New! This well appointed 3 bedroom 2. 5 bath home features 9' ceilings, open floor plan, shaker style cabinets with butcher block counter tops, Large front porch, back patio, mostly fenced yard. A two car garage with plenty of parking for an RV- Wired for a generator, Great neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Rachel Breed, Keller Williams Forks at 360-374-7482

Copyright © 2022 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-352246)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwK8K_0dihNB7Z00

1794 Undie Rd, Forks, 98331

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,282 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Bogachiel River RetreatWelcome to Paradise and Possibilities. 74 lush forested acres, 2,000' of prime river frontage and a secluded lake that provides salmon spawning habitat set the stage for this dramatic retreat. Thoughtfully-designed and meticulously-built log 'cabin' blends perfectly with the surrounding nature.  The cabin provides the perfect respite for unwinding and re-setting and as a home base for plotting adventure and the life-long memories soon to be made. With 2,282 sq ft of finished living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an open floor plan, towering vaulted ceilings and walls of windows, you will find it both nurturing and inspiring. Watch deer and elk graze, enjoy your morning coffee on the deck, relax and play games in the great room with family and friends, plan your hiking, fishing and hunting adventures. Cool tree house is sure to spark the imagination.With over a half million acres of public lands out your doorstep, hiking and hunting opportunities are abundant.  Multiple rivers within close proximity include the Bogachiel, Hoh, Sol Duc, Calawah, Queets, Quinault and Quillayute. Year-round fishing for several species of salmon, steelhead and trout make this an ideal recreational paradise for beginners and experts alike. Zoning should allow for creating several buildable parcels, developing an eco-tourist resort, family compound, etc.  Approximately 37 acres zoned RW5. Buyer to do own due diligence regarding subdividing land/building/development.Verifiable proof of funds/pre-qualification required for showings.  Log cabin, recreation, development potential in a temperate rain forest adjoining expansive public lands... unique offerings like this are few and far between.

For open house information, contact Jon Stagnitti, Land and Wildlife ~ AK, ID, OR, WA at 866-559-3478

Copyright © 2022 LandLeader. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LL-14226)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dszaF_0dihNB7Z00

280 C Street, Forks, 98331

3 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1971

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom spacious home, newer flooring, fresh paint, very tidy. This home features a heat pump, fenced back yard, easy access to downtown restaurants and shopping, connected to city sewer and city water.

For open house information, contact Rachel Breed, Keller Williams Forks at 360-374-7482

Copyright © 2022 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-352229)

See more property details

