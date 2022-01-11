Check out these homes on the Walton market now

(Walton, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Walton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

372 William Beers Road, Walton, 13856 4 Beds 3 Baths | $974,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,367 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Escape! This private, truly amazing property provides the ultimate Catskills retreat. Complete with backup systems - you could easily be off-grid and away from any concerns for 2 weeks. More than a getaway, this is your own private 8+ bedroom resort.Breathtaking VIEWS from this Beaver Mountain Log home. The perfectly manicured grounds include terrace w/heated pool, hot-tub w/stone base & enormous porches, decks & outdoor entertaining spaces-each with gasp-inducing views. Warm golden tones of wood give intimacy to the main house. Large kitchen w/ professional series appliances. Living room w/ cathedral open-beam ceiling & stone-surround fireplace. Master-suite w/ large 2nd story balcony. Meticulously maintained & welcoming.-- Stream w/ cascading waterfalls, 2 ponds including a over water deck, water slide & gazebo. Kid's Play Area.-- Guest House with 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, kitchenette.-- This amazing Upstate escape comes turnkey: furnishings, ATVs & equipment, security system, generator- AND MORE. All the details to keep your vacation, corporate retreat or inn/b&b stress free. A world away from city life... but only 25 minutes to casinos and 2 1/2 hrs from GWB!

1142 Pine Swamp Rd, Sidney Center, 13839 3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,567 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This private and affordable 3 bedroom, one bath two story farmhouse is perfect for vacation getaway, hunting camp or make it your year round home. The house features a freshly painted exterior and a 3 year old roof on the outside, with a huge deck for cookouts and plenty of room for entertaining. Inside features a cozy open kitchen with an eat-in dining area, a nice sized living room with a sliding glass door with pretty views out to the deck, downstairs bedroom, bathroom with first floor laundry, and new wood stove with triple walled stainless pipe professionally installed. The house is being sold "as is" and is located on one side of the road, with the remainder of the property on the other side. Set in a wooded lot, with a mix of hardwoods including maple, ash, oak, as well as softwoods and sporadic wild apple trees, the property is bordered on two sides by approximately 184 acres of additional NYC public lands providing additional hunting, hiking and wildlife enjoyment. In addition, there is 882 feet of frontage on Trout Creek which passes through the property. This diverse habitat, along with surrounding agricultural land attracts and retains whitetail, wild turkey and other wildlife, providing great hunting opportunities as well as just enjoying surrounding nature. When needed, shopping, amenities and restaurants are readily available in the town of Trout Creek 1.6 miles away, Walton only 15 minutes, Sidney 20 minutes and Oneonta only a half hour away. Outstanding fishing, boating and water sports are available with a choice of two amazing man-made lakes: Cannonsville Reservoir is only 4.5 miles down the road with 4703 acres of water, public boat launches and public fishing areas, or the r Outstanding fishing and water sports available only 4.5 miles away on the Cannonsville Reservoir, 4703 acre lake with public launches and less than 30 minutes to the renowned 5763 acre Pepacton Reservoir with trophy trout, smallmouth bass and catfish fishing. Steam Mill State Forest is located just 5.7 miles with 5618 acres for additional hunting, hiking, camping, and winter sports including snowmobiling and country skiing. In addition, with less than an hour to Cooperstown, more opportunities for culture and entertainment are available with the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Fenimore Art Museum, NYS Historical Society, Farmers Museum, Brewery Ommegang, Glimmerglass Opera, Cooperstown Dreams Park as well as shopping, several area golf courses, and many choices of outstanding restaurants. NYC and the George Washington Bridge is only 2.5 hours away. Don't miss this great opportunity to buy this affordable property, which can be used as a very comfortable hunting camp, vacation get-away, or year round home in a beautiful Delaware County location. Accepting offers.

246 Budine Road, Sidney, 13839 3 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Charming and cozy cape cod home, with peaceful forested backdrop of tall pines!Very quiet area to come up to and relax & unwind.Rustic CHERRY WOOD FLOORS throughout, a toasty Hearthstone soapstone STOVE, and large sparkling POND sets the stage for total country enjoyment. Even an enclosed hot tub room is waiting for you to soak your troubles away!A garage and workshop is ready for all your storage needs.This house has been well taken care of & is only 10 minutes from Franklin & Walton, and 20 minutes to Oneonta.If you are looking for peace and serenity, you will find it here!

500 Munn Road, Hamden, 13782 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Bright, spacious 4 BR 2.5 Bath sprawling ranch home on 3.5 beautiful acres with pond in the lovely hamlet of Hamden. Home features an enclosed porch in front, an Open Floor Plan for Family Room and Kitchen. Family Rm also has a stone Fireplace with Wood Stove. Nice size Dining Room, a light and welcoming Living Room, Master BR suite off the kitchen, and 3 BR and another full bath at the other end of the house. Full basement with 1/2 bath (plumbed for a shower). The property is private and gently sloping and has a pond in front. Large Master workshop barn with 220 electric. New boiler (5 yrs), New Hot Water Heater (5 years), New Roof (2017). Outside features an established vineyard of 70-100 plants with three kinds of grapes: Marquette (red wine grape), St. Croix (One of the better and more productive hardy grapes, selected for its large sweet red fruit in fall, excellent for eating fresh, jellies or wine; a vigorous vine, St. Pepin (fruity white wine grape). Great location on a quiet, town maintained road just 2.5 hours from NYC. Call today for appt.

