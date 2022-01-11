Homes for sale in Salmon: New listings

(SALMON, ID) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Salmon area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Check out these listings from around the Salmon area:

36 Blue Camas Road, Salmon, 83467 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Just over 2 acres in Sunset Heights could be yours! This property location is ideal for someone wanting a little space with convenience to town. Currently has a small home with large attached building, whether you keep the buildings or build your own, you'll love the views from this space on the hill!

For open house information, contact Emily Kroul, Robie Real Estate at 208-756-4159

80 Mountain Avenue, Salmon, 83467 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,490,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,081 Square Feet | Built in 1977

If you are looking for privacy and your own hunting grounds, this is the place for you. Magnificent views of the valley and mountains with 221 acres to roam around in and yet only 20 minutes from town. A well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath modern home featuring a finished basement with a large pantry and family room with a pool table! Outside includes a swimming pool, with a little work could be usable, nice lawn, and large 42x60 metal shop with office area. 16 irrigated acres for your stock. Also an ATV shed. Absolutely no neighbors and no public access through property. This property is within 20 minutes of town. Looking for a property with subdivision potential? This could be easily subdivided. Property borders public ground on 3 sides with endless exploring opportunities.

For open house information, contact Jay Wiley, Robie Real Estate at 208-756-4159

405 River Street, Salmon, 83467 2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Great Investment property in Salmon, ID. Home needs some TLC and cleanup but has great potential. Built in approx. 1910 and home has original wood mounldings, hardwood floors in living room, 1 bedroom and entry, and original wood doors. 9' ceilings throughout home. Wood stove in the main living room heats the home and propane heat as well. Home offers panty/office, laundry/mudroom, several outbuildings, over 1/2 acre of property for gardens, pets or your extra toys. Irrigation well on property for lawn and gardens, and root cellar for food storage. Property backs up to public ground and just a stones' through from the Salmon River. Access to walking path along the river, within walking distance to all city services. Roof in back of home does need replaced. Storage shed and lots covered storage area in the back yard. Home is being sold in "AS-IS" condition. Calling listing agent for additional details and a showing. Seller needs up to 30 days after closing for possession. Interior photos coming soon.

For open house information, contact Sherri K. Lukens, Robie Real Estate at 208-756-4159

106 Warpath Street, Salmon, 83467 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Great investment property with both commercial/residential options in a fantastic location on Main Street! This parcel includes a single-wide mobile home, previously used as a beauty salon (mailing address is 1414 Main Street) and a newer 2013 3 bed/2 bath modular home (current mailing address is 106 N Warpath). Business space includes a main workspace, bathroom & back office. Modular interior features carpet, laminate flooring, vinyl windows, and an open floor plan. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with separate dining area and large bedrooms. Low maintenance landscaping and a great backyard to BBQ with family and friends. Perfect place to live and walk to work each day! This property is close to schools, restaurants and shopping downtown. This property includes a 1 car detached garage, 1 modular home, and 1 single wide trailer used for a business office space on a Main Street commercial lot. Unique property! Call to look today! *1974 single wide legal info according to county tax records: Parcel ID Number: MHMH0000000126A; 1974 FUQUA 14x43 ID#3575 TITLE# 200090224 LOCATED AT: A0001026003AA BEAUTY SALON. *2013 modular legal info according to county tax records: Parcel ID Number: MHMH0000001263A; 2013 Fleetwood 26x60 LOCATION: RPA0001026003A TITLE# 200090223 VIN# 017000HA001012A.

For open house information, contact Rachel Walchli, eXp Realty LLC at 208-890-7776