Homes for sale in Cave Junction: New listings

23101 Redwood Hwy Highway, Kerby, 97531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Most of the value is in the land. Per the seller the soil is of great quality, only organic gardens are grown on this 2.13 acres. The home is in need of work. There are two living sections, one side has a large living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath that has been remodeled. The other side has a living room, 1 bedroom and bath. The kitchen is located in the middle, each side has laundry hook ups. Great views out the back and sides of fields & Mountains. Circle drive for easy turn around even with large equipment. Home is being sold ''AS IS''. So bring your tools to finish the repairs or your plans for building new.

1111 Lone Mountain Road, O'Brien, 97534 4 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Stop your search, this is the rural home you have been waiting for! 4 bedroom, 2 bath rustic ranch, 2268 square foot single story home riverfront property with seasonal creek, has the most spectacular garden, and a vast deck perfect for relaxing and enjoying a serene morning. Vaulted wood ceilings, unique beams, true Cedar Siding and wood fireplace create the perfect homey ambiance. Spacious open floor plan, granite counters, kitchen island, UV water purifier, walk-in closets, spacious pantry, and linen closet. A craftsman's dream garage in addition to Huge SHOP with 220 in both, custom workshop, kennel tailored to easy pet ownership, and four irrigated acres are just a few things this home has to offer!

212 Martin Road, Cave Junction, 97523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 2006

OWNER CARRY POSSIBILITY! Well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home on 2.05 acres zoned EFU on a dead end road. Home features wrap around deck, attached 2 car garage & 1526sf living space. Detached 1 bedroom studio with full kitchen & bathroom located behind main home. Multiple outbuildings! Detached 1 car garage w/ 2 additional rooms for storage & separate entrance and a 20'x50' building fully insulated & paneled w/ separate 100amp service. 8' privacy fence, 8' cross fence & 8' automatic security gate. 10 hoop houses for a total of 1250' all wired with 20 amp circuits, fully irrigated & controlled by a single pump station & irrigation control box. Well produces 20gpm per seller. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

