ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Junction, OR

Homes for sale in Cave Junction: New listings

Cave Junction News Beat
Cave Junction News Beat
 5 days ago

(CAVE JUNCTION, OR) Looking for a house in Cave Junction? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Cave Junction area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnjv4_0dihN41j00

23101 Redwood Hwy Highway, Kerby, 97531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Most of the value is in the land. Per the seller the soil is of great quality, only organic gardens are grown on this 2.13 acres. The home is in need of work. There are two living sections, one side has a large living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath that has been remodeled. The other side has a living room, 1 bedroom and bath. The kitchen is located in the middle, each side has laundry hook ups. Great views out the back and sides of fields & Mountains. Circle drive for easy turn around even with large equipment. Home is being sold ''AS IS''. So bring your tools to finish the repairs or your plans for building new.

For open house information, contact Lana Lavenbarg, Coldwell Banker Cutting Edge at 541-226-2070

Copyright © 2022 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220134431)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHnHj_0dihN41j00

1111 Lone Mountain Road, O'Brien, 97534

4 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Stop your search, this is the rural home you have been waiting for! 4 bedroom, 2 bath rustic ranch, 2268 square foot single story home riverfront property with seasonal creek, has the most spectacular garden, and a vast deck perfect for relaxing and enjoying a serene morning. Vaulted wood ceilings, unique beams, true Cedar Siding and wood fireplace create the perfect homey ambiance. Spacious open floor plan, granite counters, kitchen island, UV water purifier, walk-in closets, spacious pantry, and linen closet. A craftsman's dream garage in addition to Huge SHOP with 220 in both, custom workshop, kennel tailored to easy pet ownership, and four irrigated acres are just a few things this home has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ellie George, Home Quest Realty at 541-774-5503

Copyright © 2022 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220135579)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rloO_0dihN41j00

212 Martin Road, Cave Junction, 97523

3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 2006

OWNER CARRY POSSIBILITY! Well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home on 2.05 acres zoned EFU on a dead end road. Home features wrap around deck, attached 2 car garage & 1526sf living space. Detached 1 bedroom studio with full kitchen & bathroom located behind main home. Multiple outbuildings! Detached 1 car garage w/ 2 additional rooms for storage & separate entrance and a 20'x50' building fully insulated & paneled w/ separate 100amp service. 8' privacy fence, 8' cross fence & 8' automatic security gate. 10 hoop houses for a total of 1250' all wired with 20 amp circuits, fully irrigated & controlled by a single pump station & irrigation control box. Well produces 20gpm per seller. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Rich Holstrom, Rich Holstrom Real Estate LLC at 541-787-1681

Copyright © 2022 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220135094)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cave Junction, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Housing List#Americans#Cedar Siding#Huge Shop
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Cave Junction News Beat

Cave Junction News Beat

Cave Junction, OR
89
Followers
299
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cave Junction News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy