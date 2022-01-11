Check out these houses for sale in Manistique

(MANISTIQUE, MI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Manistique area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1936 Brown Lane, Gulliver, 49840 1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautiful lot on McDonald Lake with 100 feet of frontage. Located in the heart of the UP ! This is a rare find. McDonald Lake is a 1400 acre lake where anglers are catching Walleye, Perch and Northern Pike. Close to State Land. Be one of the few owners on this pristine Lake ! 2 old cabins with need of repairs. Value is in the land.

For open house information, contact Dean Templeton, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors at 800-367-5718

11035 Lily Lake, Manistique, 49854 2 Beds 1 Bath | $68,900 | Single Family Residence | 440 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute & cozy 2 bedroom home nestled in adjoining Hiawatha National Forest property! This cabin has recent renovations to keep you comfortable during all seasons. The interior was completely gutted and rebuilt with added insulation, new plumbing & electrical, some new windows, and fresh walls/paint. There is air conditioning & propane space heat, kitchen/dining area, a half bath, 2 bedrooms, and a loft. Includes appliances & most furnishings for a turn key camp or Get-A-Way. Includes deeded access to 144 Acre Lily Lake just down the road, plus there are so many inland lakes nearby to cast a line or go kayaking. Great location off State Highway M94 with easy access to ATV/Snowmobile trails and 1,000's of acres of public land to explore.

For open house information, contact CORRINA JOHNSON, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

703 Oak, Manistique, 49854 5 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1908

This home is huge, totaling 2,500 finished square feet. It's currently set up as a 5 bedroom, but could be downsized to 4 with a formal living room. It also has 2 bathrooms and a ton of closet space for all your storage needs. The home is perfectly located in the eastern side of Manistique, near the elementary school, grocery store, and Lake Michigan. Kitchen appliances are included and there are original hardwood floors for someone who'd like to refinish. It also has an enclosed front porch, some new windows, newer roof (2012), and natural gas hot water heating. Could this be the home for you?

For open house information, contact ABBEY WOOD, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

1170N Cooper, Gulliver, 49840 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Upper Peninsula Log Home Hideaway!! Located on 40 acres near Manistique MI on a quiet country road that provides access to designated snowmobile and ORV trails. The log home is about 1600 sq ft and features a large covered deck that leads to a vaulted and open living dining and kitchen area with hardwood floors and full log interior finish. There is a huge master bedroom, an additional bedroom downstairs and an open loft area for a third bedroom area. There are two bathrooms with one having a tub and the other a shower. Recent improvements include a new roof, wiring, lighting, and landscaping. There is a 30x40 insulated, finished and heated stick built garage with high ceilings and a 10 foot overhead door. The garage has a small office space and lots of electrical wiring suitable for many purposes. Cooper Road is very private but maintained by the county with only a couple of homes on it. A long gated driveway tucked in off of the road will give you complete privacy. An area of limestone bedrock comes to the surface and has natural fissures that provide excellent drainage. This feature could make a great place for large greenhouses to host vegetable and plant growth. Close proximity to US Hwy 2 provides convenient access to many area features such as nearby lakes, including Lake Michigan, state parks, and hundreds of thousands of acres of public land. Adjacent 40 acres available, listing #1130793

For open house information, contact DAVID MUXLOW, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131