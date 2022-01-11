ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistique, MI

Check out these houses for sale in Manistique

Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
 5 days ago

(MANISTIQUE, MI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Manistique area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Manistique-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypXHe_0dihN39000

1936 Brown Lane, Gulliver, 49840

1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautiful lot on McDonald Lake with 100 feet of frontage. Located in the heart of the UP ! This is a rare find. McDonald Lake is a 1400 acre lake where anglers are catching Walleye, Perch and Northern Pike. Close to State Land. Be one of the few owners on this pristine Lake ! 2 old cabins with need of repairs. Value is in the land.

For open house information, contact Dean Templeton, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors at 800-367-5718

Copyright © 2022 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-133870336)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKWw2_0dihN39000

11035 Lily Lake, Manistique, 49854

2 Beds 1 Bath | $68,900 | Single Family Residence | 440 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute & cozy 2 bedroom home nestled in adjoining Hiawatha National Forest property! This cabin has recent renovations to keep you comfortable during all seasons. The interior was completely gutted and rebuilt with added insulation, new plumbing & electrical, some new windows, and fresh walls/paint. There is air conditioning & propane space heat, kitchen/dining area, a half bath, 2 bedrooms, and a loft. Includes appliances & most furnishings for a turn key camp or Get-A-Way. Includes deeded access to 144 Acre Lily Lake just down the road, plus there are so many inland lakes nearby to cast a line or go kayaking. Great location off State Highway M94 with easy access to ATV/Snowmobile trails and 1,000's of acres of public land to explore.

For open house information, contact CORRINA JOHNSON, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

Copyright © 2022 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1127690)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTx7R_0dihN39000

703 Oak, Manistique, 49854

5 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1908

This home is huge, totaling 2,500 finished square feet. It's currently set up as a 5 bedroom, but could be downsized to 4 with a formal living room. It also has 2 bathrooms and a ton of closet space for all your storage needs. The home is perfectly located in the eastern side of Manistique, near the elementary school, grocery store, and Lake Michigan. Kitchen appliances are included and there are original hardwood floors for someone who'd like to refinish. It also has an enclosed front porch, some new windows, newer roof (2012), and natural gas hot water heating. Could this be the home for you?

For open house information, contact ABBEY WOOD, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

Copyright © 2022 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1131002)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTmds_0dihN39000

1170N Cooper, Gulliver, 49840

2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Upper Peninsula Log Home Hideaway!! Located on 40 acres near Manistique MI on a quiet country road that provides access to designated snowmobile and ORV trails. The log home is about 1600 sq ft and features a large covered deck that leads to a vaulted and open living dining and kitchen area with hardwood floors and full log interior finish. There is a huge master bedroom, an additional bedroom downstairs and an open loft area for a third bedroom area. There are two bathrooms with one having a tub and the other a shower. Recent improvements include a new roof, wiring, lighting, and landscaping. There is a 30x40 insulated, finished and heated stick built garage with high ceilings and a 10 foot overhead door. The garage has a small office space and lots of electrical wiring suitable for many purposes. Cooper Road is very private but maintained by the county with only a couple of homes on it. A long gated driveway tucked in off of the road will give you complete privacy. An area of limestone bedrock comes to the surface and has natural fissures that provide excellent drainage. This feature could make a great place for large greenhouses to host vegetable and plant growth. Close proximity to US Hwy 2 provides convenient access to many area features such as nearby lakes, including Lake Michigan, state parks, and hundreds of thousands of acres of public land. Adjacent 40 acres available, listing #1130793

For open house information, contact DAVID MUXLOW, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

Copyright © 2022 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1130792)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
City
Manistique, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Air Conditioning#Lake Michigan#Water Heating#Housing List#Americans#State Land#Atv
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Manistique Daily

Manistique Daily

Manistique, MI
37
Followers
308
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy