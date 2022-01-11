These houses are for sale in Burkesville

(BURKESVILLE, KY) Looking for a house in Burkesville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

250 Timberlake Drive, Burkesville, 42717 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This 6000 sq ft 6 bedroom 4 bath home with 3 car (heated & cooled) garage is situated on 9.52+/- acres overlooking the beautiful waters of Dale Hollow Lake. This amazing 2 story level brick, with full finished basement features beautiful hardwood flooring and Travertine tile on the main floor, Tuscany designed cabinets w/granite counter tops and high end appliances a true gourmet kitchen, a walk in pantry, formal dining room, very nice trim work throughout with custom built in the living room with brick fireplace and custom stone columns , master bath with heated floors and steam shower, master bedroom with panoramic lake views, a laundry room with top end appliances and views of Dale Hollow Lake from each room! Custom wooden stairs with basket metal spindles lead to the basement featuring a sitting room with a brick fireplace with custom made brick shelving, entertainment room with bar, hunting room, 3 bedrooms, a custom designed bath room, laundry room, a safe room, maniacal room. Basement has many extras such as electric blinds, large rooms, & closet space. The second floor features a bedroom with custom wood flooring, plenty of closets, and private bath. Another added bonus to this home is wired for a back up generator and the HOME IS MOVE IN READY as it is selling FULLY FURNISHED! Enjoy the panoramic views from the beautiful covered porch plus enjoy entertaining your guest on the upstairs deck overlooking Dale Hollow Lake. The property joins the Corp of Engineers with hiking trails, horse riding trails, & ATV trails. (You can take one of the trails right to the Lake.) Lots of deer, turkey, & other furry critters will be found on this 9.52 acres.

441 Woodrum Road, Albany, 42602 4 Beds 0 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in None

This property has a home & 3 acres +- on one side of and 57.75 acres +- on the opposites side of the road. This property lays both flat & rolling. Beautiful property to build your dream home or would be a great business opportunity for a RV Park or Boat storages. This property is about 2 1/2 miles from Lake Cumberland/Grider Hill Dock and within walking distance to the lake in the back of the property. Joins the Corp of Engineers.

280 Weekender Lane, Burkesville, 42717 3 Beds 1 Bath | $440,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Log Home & acreage with water privilege's on Cumberland River Peaceful living on the Cumberland River is what you will experience with this 3 bedroom 2 bath log home! Property consists of 1.81 acres by survey with creek frontage, 500 ft of river front property with steady slope leading to the Cumberland River (perfect for fishing in your back yard) & a level front yard with mature shade trees. This log home boasts vaulted ceilings, hand hue log beams thru out the home, a floor to ceiling stone see thru fire place in the living room & kitchen, walnut hardwood flooring, solid wood doors, partially finished basement with living room, bathroom, laundry room, bedroom with French doors leading out to the pool area. Enjoy entertaining on the covered back porch with vista river views or take a venture to the front porch by the wrap around covered porch. A picnic shelter area is designed leading off the side covered porch which will help entertain any group gathering.

4426 Glasgow Road, Burkesville, 42717 5 Beds 4 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,109 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Wow! What potential! With over 3100 sq ft of living space, this 5 beds 3 1/2 bath home is well suited for a large family or multi families. In the heart of the home is the kitchen, dining room and family rooms with 3 beds 1.5 baths on one end and 2 beds and 2 baths on the opposite upper level. The home has 2 family rooms, and a sun room which allows plenty of nice sitting areas. Work from home? This house has plenty of areas that would work for an office or in home business area. Property includes an nice sized laundry room (on main floor), attached 2 car garage, as well as, a 28x48 detached workshop. Seller completing new exterior siding on the shop currently. The home could use a little love but has lots to offer! There is no way to build this size home for little over $60/sq ft , as priced. Come take a look today. Conveniently located 4.5 miles from downtown Burkesville KY and 35 miles from Glasgow KY. Property located a short drive to both Cumberland River and Dale Hollow Lake, for fishing, kayaking, or water sports.

