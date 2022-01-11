Take a look at these homes on the Concordia market now

(Concordia, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Concordia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

721 Olive, Concordia, 66901 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,100 | Single Family Residence | 772 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Large corner lot, 2 Bed, 1 Bath with 770 sqft living space, single car garage.

For open house information, contact Brice Bowers, Bowers Land And Home Realty LLC at 785-243-5365

524 Peck Ave, Concordia, 66901 4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,720 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This 3,720 total sqft home has everything your family needs! Located in a great neighborhood. From vaulted ceilings to a spacious open concept kitchen and dining room! Build in 1984 and sold in 1989 to a single person...this home is like new. With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (with master bath), 2 fireplaces, 2 living rooms, remolded kitchen, spacious deck with sliding patio doors, laundry room, 2 car garage with basement access, small work shop in garage, recently installed energy efficient heating and air system and storage shed. This home wont last long! Call Broker Brice today!

For open house information, contact Brice Bowers, Bowers Land And Home Realty LLC at 785-243-5365

801 Elmhurst Blvd, Concordia, 66901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This single level ranch home is continently located close to Cloud County Health Department. With little or no steps this home is ideal. With 1786 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, it has plenty of space for the family. Single car attached garage, master bathroom, large open living room with vaulted ceilings, quiet street, fenced in backyard, deck with mini gazebo! Central heating and air.

For open house information, contact Brice Bowers, Bowers Land And Home Realty LLC at 785-243-5365

407 Elm, Jamestown, 66948 2 Beds 1 Bath | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,337 Square Feet | Built in 1900

2 Bedroom 1 Bath property with a 1 car detached garage. The main floor has an open living/dining room, kitchen, laundry, and full bath with walk in tub. This property is being sold in AS-IS condition. The seller will not make repairs or turn on utilities to facilitate inspection or financing. Seller will not pay for closing costs for title closing which include but are not limited to buyers attorney's fees, Title insurance premiums, transfer taxes, other title company miscellaneous charges ect. Buyer assumes all closing costs (buyer and seller side). Seller will not prorate for back taxes, water or any other charges at sale. Buyers should use due diligence and research for back taxes and water and are responsible for paying all associated costs as part of their purchase price. Buyer is welcome to a full title closing and CastleRock REO will issue a Special or Limited Warranty Deed if the buyers obtain title insurance. Buyer assumes all closing costs (buyer and Seller Side).

For open house information, contact Darcy Smith, Matlock Johnson LLC at 785-762-2425