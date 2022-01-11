Check out these homes for sale in Colby now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colby, KS

Colby News Watch
Colby News Watch
 5 days ago

(Colby, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Colby will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

290 South Franklin, Colby, 67701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Bungalow style home Located close to downtown Corner lot Detached two car garage HOME IS BEING SOLD "AS IS" (At the list price the Seller is offering the home as is with no expressed or implied warranty) A home that you can fix and flip, use as a rental income property or fix up and make your first very affordable home Floor furnace No A.C. Fire escape window in basement bedroom Fenced yard Screened in patio The main bathroom and the main floor bedrooms have had some updates started Personal property included in it's "as is" condition: None

For open house information, contact Molly Oliver, BigIron Realty at 785-462-7653

1120 East 9Th, Colby, 67701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,112 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Single level, 1112 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry area, attached 1-car garage, and fenced backyard with storage shed. This home has original hardwood floors and is newly painted throughout the interior.

For open house information, contact Melanie Voss, EXP Realty LLC at 913-441-6767

1285 N Brookside, Colby, 67701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,808 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Call or text Molly today to make your appointment to view this newly listed, lovely home. This brick ranch style home is in a great area and you will love the large lot, which is an exception to the standard lot. The home offers an attractive south front, and you will have less snow removal in the winter months and lots of sunshine to drift into the bay window and allow the sunlight to dance across the floor. The large living room will allow easy placement of furniture pieces . The inviting kitchen is full of attractive cabinetry and an eating bar. The kitchen has easy access to the bump out family room, which can also have placement for a formal dining area. The open staircase leads to a finished basement with family room, bedroom, office, laundry, bath and storage. This area is a great area for kids and teens to gather, family movie night, or for guest to stay. The well-maintained yard has sprinklers and the lush green grass. There is a large deck just steps from the bump out family area. The deck will allow you to enjoy cookouts and visiting with family and friends in the privacy of your fenced rear yard. The accessory building is a huge bonus. The building is insulated and there are security cameras. This large building can house many toys and be a wonderful hobby area. This is a home, you are sure to fall in love with. A home where you will create and cherish many, family memories. Call or text Molly today and schedule your private viewing.

For open house information, contact Molly Oliver, BigIron Realty at 785-462-7653

