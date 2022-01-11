ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disputanta Journal

These houses are for sale in Disputanta

Disputanta Journal
Disputanta Journal
 5 days ago

(DISPUTANTA, VA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Disputanta area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Disputanta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhQZJ_0dihMytb00

605 Yellowstone Drive, Hopewell, 23860

3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 2012

3 bedroom 2 full bathroom for sale in Parkview Pointe! Call your local Realtor today to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Rolandus Jackson, EXP Realty LLC at 804-729-5188

Copyright © 2022 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2136693)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbQbm_0dihMytb00

7005 Troy Terrace, Prince George, 23875

4 Beds 3 Baths | $309,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 2007

WOW! Check out this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home w/ a 2 car garage on a LARGE cul de sac lot in Branchester Lakes in Prince George! You'll be welcomed by BEAUTIFUL hardwood floors in the two story foyer & formal dining room just off the kitchen. On the other side of the foyer, you'll find a great office space, formal living room or play/game room w/ tons of natural light! Into the large living room, you'll love the recessed lights & fireplace w/ large mantel.The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, pantry, eat in area w/ bay window & access to the garage & large back deck for entertaining. On the 2nd flr, you'll love the loft overlooking the foyer! At the top of the stairs is your LARGE primary bedroom w/ SPACIOUS private bathroom w/ double vanity, NEW flooring & shower-bath combo. Across the hall are two spacious bedrooms & down the hall, you'll find the 4th bedroom, which could be used for a rec room, play room, workout space, etc. Private laundry room allows for hiding yesterday's funk behind a closed door. The 2nd flr is completed by a common area bath w/ NEW vanity! FRESH paint & NEW CARPET/FLOORING throughout the ENTIRE home! This home is truly MOVE IN READY!

For open house information, contact Jessica Hall, BHG Base Camp at 804-639-9001

Copyright © 2022 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2136855)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pza0f_0dihMytb00

3813 Kippax Drive, Hopewell, 23860

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Wide streets and friendly neighbors welcome you to this move-in-ready, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the quiet neighborhood of Kippax Estates. Home has a maintenance-free exterior with a brick façade on the front, vinyl siding on the other 3 sides, and a large brick and concrete front porch. Inside the walls and trim have been freshly painted, new vinyl plank floors installed, and ceiling fans added to every room. There is a large living room and an open concept eat-in-kitchen and family room with a wood stove that keeps the house cozy warm on the coldest days. The primary bedroom has an en suite bath with step-in shower. There are double-width concrete and brick steps out back to a concrete pad perfect for grilling. There is an over-sized, 1-car detached garage with a concrete driveway, electricity, 2 windows and a side entrance. The yard is sunny and flat – perfect for a garden, pool, or play set. House has vinyl windows, a newer hot water heater (2017), 13-seer heat pump (2018), and 30-year dimensional roof (2011). Easy access to a large variety of shopping and dining along Oaklawn Avenue and less than 5 minutes to Fort Lee.

For open house information, contact Lisa DeFrancesco, United Real Estate Richmond at 804-359-9200

Copyright © 2022 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2135299)

See more property details

Street, Waverly, 23890

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Charming 2 bedroom in the town of Waverly! Nice sized deep lot. Close to amenities and route 460 for easy commuting. Freshly painted with new carpeting. Completely move in ready. Perfect for a first time home buyer. Don't let this lovely ranch pass you by.

For open house information, contact Pamela Krenicky Carr, Scott & Assoc. Inc. Realtors at 757-242-4722

Copyright © 2022 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10413021)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Commuting#Realtors#Water Heater#Loft#Housing List#Disputanta#Exp Realty Llc#W Bay Window
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Disputanta Journal

Disputanta Journal

Disputanta, VA
30
Followers
304
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy