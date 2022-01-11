Check out these houses for sale in Flora

(FLORA, IL) Looking for a house in Flora? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Flora listings:

741 W. 5Th Street, Flora, 62839 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Stay a Spell on the back patio or front patio, then head inside where you will enjoy the features of this home like hardwood floors,Sunken Living Room, and Tasteful colors. The dining room leads to the kitchen with cabinets to the ceiling, and adorable features & updates. The Large Dining Room can also be a Family Room, and has a large picture window. There are 3 bedrooms, and a nice updated bathroom. The detached garage has Tons of storage and side door access. Many updates on this home and include a great back covered patio, walkway , and storage building There are perennials, shade trees, and landscaping. Some more updates include Roof, Windows, Water heater, flooring and much more. Over 1800 Sq Ft, 3bd/1ba home. So many cute details with this home, and good curb appeal. Room sizes: Living/Dining 19.6x11.4, Family Room 18.3x18.6, Kitchen 13.3x9.46, Bed 11.4x11.4, bed 10.3x7.9, bed 9.4x7.8, Enclosed Porch 11.4x5.9, Bath 9.4x4.9, Utility 9.4x3.11 All City Utilities.

For open house information, contact Amy Bailey, AMY LEE REALTY LLC at 618-662-3170

314 E 5Th St, Flora, 62839 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1915

You will feel the love, care, and work that have been put into this home for the last 40 years the moment you arrive. From the front you will be welcomed by amazing curb appeal that leads you from the rose edged walk to the covered front porch, which is the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of coffee and relax. The Living Room boasts Coffered Ceilings, a Gorgeous Fireplace, and it is exceptionally spacious. The Living Room is Partially open to the Formal Dining Room, you will be thrilled by the Canted Bay Window that adds space to this room. There is a tasteful mural that adds to the charm of this home. The lighting fixtures, sconces, & chandeliers are elegant and nothing short of gorgeous throughout the home. The newly renovated kitchen has many features: New cabinets & counters, including double pantry cabinet, dishwasher, reverse osmosis water for sink and refrigerator, garbage disposal, slide-out garbage drawer, multi-functional sprayer head, built-in soap and lotion dispensers, lazy susan, dimmer lighting above cupboards and above counter top, and built-in CD player/clock radio with remote control. The windows in the kitchen even overlooks a the Koi Pond & landscaping to the West of the home. There are 3 bedrooms which are all spacious and have good closet space and tall ceilings. The lovely bathroom is oversized with a corner jetted tub shower combo, linen closet, and ornate marble topped vanity, adorned by wall sconces. There is even a laundry shoot making the task of laundry day easier! In the rear of the home you will appreciate & enjoy the Family Room which is the heart of this home. This room has floor to ceiling windows and patio door encasing 2 sides, giving you full views of the backyard sanctuary. There is a wood stove to add to the allure and warmth in those winter months while enjoying the snow from indoors. From this room you can enjoy the gorgeous abundant foliage and flowers, koi ponds, water features, and wildlife. You will find a touch of paradise awaiting you in your own fenced backyard. The lush backyard is a haven that showcases a 15' diameter pond that is home to over 70 goldfish (which are very impressive & amazingly enjoyable), equipped with a remote-controlled multi-lit 12' fountain. Complimented by an adjacent 16 foot goldfish pond with waterfalls. These are separated by a lit pergola with a large seating area complete with fire pit for wiener roasts and enjoying relaxing get-togethers. This peaceful retreat is simply gorgeous and the owner has taken special care to place sitting areas throughout making sure that it is enjoyable from every angle, at anytime of the day. There is a nice little storage building, a small workshop, and a very nice pergola to hang plants or bird feeders from, all while adding to the beauty of the landscaping. This entire property will give you the feel of country and privacy that is hard to find in town. Home has had several updates including Electrical, "newer" HVAC, Windows, Roof, and so much more, all while keeping the charming features such as original glass door knobs. There is very large attic that could possibly be finished for additional living space as well. Basement is spacious and has a sump pump. Room Sizes: Living Room 26.7x12.1, Family Room 12.2x16.6, Dining Room 12.4x12, Kitchen 12.5x16.7, Bed 12.8x12.3, Bed 12.9x10.7, Bed 10.9x15.9, Bath 9.4x5.7

