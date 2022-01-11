These houses are for sale in Wadena

(WADENA, MN) Looking for a house in Wadena? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Wadena listings:

400 Merickel Avenue W, Deer Creek, 56527 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 stall attached garage with amazing 32x40 insulated shop. Two full bathrooms one with a large jacuzzi tub. Large laundry room and electric outlet for tanning bed. All this and more in a great neighborhood. Small town living at its best!

For open house information, contact Chad Bryniarski, Boll Realty at 218-367-2716

1516 3Rd Street Sw, Wadena, 56482 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 1967

VERY WELL CARED FOR HOME IN SW WADENA. This area has some of the most beautiful backyards in town. 3 main floor bedrooms, 1 basement bedroom. NO POSSESSION prior to May 1, 2022.

For open house information, contact Craig Folkestad, Gores Company at 218-631-2536

212 Franklin Avenue Sw, Wadena, 56482 3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,206 Square Feet | Built in 1939

FRESHLY WRAPPED IN SNOW FOR THE NEW YEAR.............hardwood floors in need of some refinishing, some covered with carpet. Main floor laundry area in kitchen, center island, eating area. Formal dining off Living room. Fireplace in living room. If you like to decorate..............use your talents here!

For open house information, contact Craig Folkestad, Gores Company at 218-631-2536

603 N Main Street, Hewitt, 56453 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This very clean 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home sits on a nice corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. This home is freshly painted and a turn key property. Schedule you private viewing today.

For open house information, contact Chad Schwendeman, Exit Lakes Realty Premier at 218-454-3948