Starbucks will step up efforts to hire and promote people of color to top jobs in manufacturing after drop in 2021

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Here’s a sign of the times: 25% of U.S. CEOs who are pursuing M&A activities this year say their “primary goal” is strengthening their ESG performance or improving their sustainability footprint. That’s the first time I’ve seen ESG and sustainability show up as a significant driver of deals. The survey of U.S. CEOs, which was conducted by EY, shows ESG and sustainability outranked “acquisition focused on increasing operational capabilities” (24%), and “acquisition of technology, talent, new production capabilities or innovative startups” (16%). The survey should be a wake-up call for those who still believe the corporate focus on climate change is merely “green washing.” According to EY, “the majority of US CEO respondents (75%) have adopted ESG for strategic reasons—such as competitive advantage and lower cost of capital—rather than pressure from regulators.”

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO