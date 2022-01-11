ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks will step up efforts to hire and promote people of color to top jobs in manufacturing after drop in 2021

By Jeff Green
Fortune
 5 days ago

Starbucks Corp. will focus on improving the promotion and hiring of people of color for top roles at its manufacturing operations this year after diversity slipped there, pushing...

Fortune

Fortune Connect invites the next generation of business leaders to join our community

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Here’s a sign of the times: 25% of U.S. CEOs who are pursuing M&A activities this year say their “primary goal” is strengthening their ESG performance or improving their sustainability footprint. That’s the first time I’ve seen ESG and sustainability show up as a significant driver of deals. The survey of U.S. CEOs, which was conducted by EY, shows ESG and sustainability outranked “acquisition focused on increasing operational capabilities” (24%), and “acquisition of technology, talent, new production capabilities or innovative startups” (16%). The survey should be a wake-up call for those who still believe the corporate focus on climate change is merely “green washing.” According to EY, “the majority of US CEO respondents (75%) have adopted ESG for strategic reasons—such as competitive advantage and lower cost of capital—rather than pressure from regulators.”
ECONOMY
grocerydive.com

Albertsons steps up efforts to prevent pharmacy heists

Albertsons has finished installing time-locked safes at all of its more than 1,700 in-store pharmacies in an effort to create what the grocer called "a safer environment for customers and employees," according to a press release on Wednesday. The project, which started in early 2020, has led to a "substantial...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
BBC

Hiring slows in US after record year of job gains

Hiring in the US slowed last month, as firms struggled to hire workers and continued to grapple with the effects of coronavirus. Employers hired just 199,000 people in December, a second month of weaker than expected gains. But the jobless rate dropped sharply to 3.9% and wages rose, the Labor...
BUSINESS

