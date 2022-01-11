Take a look at these homes for sale in Tonopah

(Tonopah, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tonopah. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

33618 W Encinas Lane, Tonopah, 85354 6 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,536 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Custom Built home with a estimated completion date of late January. The home features a split floor plan with spacious bedrooms* Large Family room * All tile flooring* Granite Countertops* Ceiling fans in every room* Jack n Jill Bathroom* Foam insulation* Synthetic Stucco* Water softener plumbing* Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all pertinent information.

For open house information, contact Oswaldo Estrada, PRO-formance Realty Concepts at 602-938-8668

38624 W Salome Highway, Tonopah, 85354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Mobile Home | 1,346 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Wonderful three bedroom two bath home on almost 2 acres. Very private and fencing around the entire property. New vinyl plank flooring installed in February 2021. New reverse osmosis recently installed. Awnings on front and back decks and a 2 car carport. AC was installed 2016. New Roof installed 2020. Owned solar panels conveys with property that saves a lot on your electric bill. This property is located right off of a paved road with security fencing at front of property with 2 entrances. This is a great well cared for home that is totally move-in ready.

For open house information, contact Lori Soland, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200

Xxxx W Horseshoe Trails Trail, Tonopah, 85354 3 Beds 3 Baths | $366,499 | Single Family Residence | 2,222 Square Feet | Built in 2021

*No home built on this parcel, this is a rending of what could go on this lot**Imagine a beautiful custom built home on this 18+ acre lot! Bring your horses and toys since there is NO HOA! This home features first floor Great Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Den and half bathroom. Upstairs features the laundry room, Master suite and bath, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Pictures are of model version, there are also 39 other plans to choose from if this one doesn't fit your needs!No current utilities on the land but the builder can help with that as well as permits to build. Vacant land listing details can be found on MLS listing 6251934.

For open house information, contact Amanda Ochoa, Mashouses at 602-697-6429

3247 S 343Rd Avenue, Tonopah, 85354 2 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Mobile Home | 850 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Here is your chance to own your own farmstead!! 2017 Park model home offers one bed, one bathroom, kitchen, living room and Front porch! Homestead also includes a CASITA !! The 5 ACRES are fenced! Horse stalls, garden, chicken coop, sheep/goat pens, and more! Industrial PRIVATE well ! TWO electric meters Zoned Residential, currently has an Agricultural exemption! Rare opportunity!! NO permits were needed to bring in the Tiny house! Renovation financing may be available. Come see it and make an offer!

For open house information, contact Lequetta Bramer, eXp Realty at 602-525-3224