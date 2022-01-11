ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

Red Bud-curious? These homes are on the market

Red Bud News Watch
Red Bud News Watch
 5 days ago

(Red Bud, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Red Bud. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

524 Hayden Drive, Waterloo, 62298

3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,780 | Single Family Residence | 1,426 Square Feet | Built in None

"The Pam" is one of many floor plans offered in Natalie Estates Built by D&F Home Builders, Inc, known for Quality Construction and Impressive Modern Designs with Open Concepts. Standard features include 2 x 6 construction, hardwood foyer, granite counter tops, gas fireplace with marble surround and wood mantle, upgraded carpet and vinyl flooring. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet. Master bath has double bowl vanity. Bathrooms include cultured marble vanity tops with adult-height vanities. Also included is a full, unfinished basement, 2 garage with auto door opener, 12 x 12 patio. Call today for help choosing a lot and to schedule a consultation. Agent Related to seller. Photos and virtual tours are sample photos only. Reserve your lot today!

1020 Spotsylvania, New Athens, 62264

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1937

If your just starting out this 2 Bedroom home has many possibilities. The floors are all wood under the carpeting. Granite kitchen counter, roof (2005) furnace (2007), ac and water heater installed in 2007. Some newer windows, a basement for storage and more. Call today and see how rewarding home ownership can be.

452 Hayden Drive, Waterloo, 62298

2 Beds 2 Baths | $312,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in None

"The Villa" is one of many floor plans offered in Natalie Estates Built by D&F Home Builders, Inc, known for Quality Construction since 1996 and offer Impressive Modern Designs. The Villa floor plan is a modern open concept plan, 2x6 construction, with hardwood foyer, fireplace with marble surround & wood mantle in the living room, upgraded carpet and vinyl flooring. Master bedroom features bay window, a spacious Master bath with double bowl vanity and 5' walk in shower. Bathrooms include cultured marble vanity tops and adult-height vanities. Step out the back door and enjoy the covered patio with ceiling fan. This home will also include a full, unfinished basement, 2-car 21' deep x 24' wide garage. Call today for help choosing a lot and to schedule a consultation. Agent Related to Seller. Photos and virtual tours are samples only. This home is not built, but could be built within 4-5 months. To view this floor plan Visit the Display Model at 1904 Ravenel, Swansea, IL.

5710 Deer Hill Road, Waterloo, 62298

4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,178 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are looking for an estate in the country that is less that a half and hour to South County or downtown ST. Louis this could be your home. This home is on a private setting with a 104x60 outbuilding with a work shop, great area for horses, has possabilties for a lake and has all of the beauty of Amish cabinets and expansive entertaining areas. This home has to many options to list such as beautiful hardwoods, enormous kitchen, split bedroom plan, Geo-Thermal heating and air,just to name a few. This is one that you will want to see.

