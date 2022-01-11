ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid sees well-balanced playoff opponent in Steelers

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGbIz_0dihMfN200

A playoff berth has the Kansas City Chiefs matched up against the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off their run to February’s Super Bowl. After disappointing in the penultimate game of the regular season with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that cost them the AFC’s top spot, Kansas City corrected course on Saturday, squeaking out a win against the lowly Denver Broncos to ensure a strong finish to the season.

All eyes are on the Chiefs again this postseason, and after showing the way they were able to take care of Pittsburgh on the day after Christmas, Kansas City is a heavy favorite on wild-card weekend. Head coach Andy Reid isn’t overlooking the Steelers, despite the team’s earlier success against them. He told the media on Monday that the Steelers are a well-coached group that is playing winning football, especially down the stretch.

“I think they’re playing well together,” Reid said. “I think they’re doing a nice job with that. Ben’s (Roethlisberger) playing well. The runner’s running well. The offensive line’s doing a nice job, and Pittsburgh’s always good on that defensive side. They fly around. They’ve got some all-star players on that side of the ball that do really well. Their wide receivers are very good too on the offensive side. They’re a good football team. They’re well-coached and the organization with the Rooney family is strong. It’s been strong for so many years.”

After a short week of preparation to face the Broncos, Kansas City has the benefit of a normal schedule heading into this game, which should ensure they have enough time to adequately prepare for anything Pittsburgh might throw at them. As this is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger’s last game in a Steelers uniform, Reid is wise not to take the matchup for granted and could find himself in a compromising position if his defense isn’t able to step up and make plays.

With everything on the line after a season where the Chiefs have proved they’re beatable, Reid and his coaching staff need to put on a master class to avoid a huge upset.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: 'I think this year' Eric Bieniemy becomes head coach

What's become somewhat of an annual tradition as of late has begun again this winter. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the opening stages of what they hope will be a lengthy playoff run, but head coach Andy Reid nevertheless has to take time out of his busy schedule to address the elephant in the room that is offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy still not having a head-coaching gig.
NFL
ESPN

Steadiness of Andy Reid righted the Kansas City Chiefs' season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The losses were piling up early in the season for the Kansas City Chiefs in a way they shouldn't for a two-time defending AFC champion with a reasonable preseason goal of playing in a third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs lost to the Baltimore Ravens in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following Friday practice

The Kansas City Chiefs are making their final preparations ahead of the wild-card round matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. When the team faces the Steelers on Sunday night, they’ll be down one starter on offense. In Andy Reid’s typical post-practice update, he ruled out RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will miss his third consecutive week with a shoulder contusion. This is his second-career postseason game he’ll miss in two seasons with the team.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after wild-card win over Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs escaped their wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers without suffering any significant injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid began his postgame press conference updating the team on a player who he’d ruled out on Friday, starting RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. This is the third consecutive game that Edwards-Helaire has missed with injury. Reid feels he’s making progress, but not quite ready to return from his shoulder contusion.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid have perfect reactions to Travis Kelce’s epic TD pass for Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid get brutally honest when talking about Travis Kelce’s record-setting touchdown pass on Sunday. In their Wild Card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kelce became the only player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass, catch for a TD and record over 100 receiving yards in a single playoff game. He accomplished the most crucial aspect of the feat early in the fourth quarter when Andy Reid devised a plan to have him throw the ball two yards away from the end zone.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Big Lead

Ref Runs Into Dak Prescott, Costs Cowboys Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the dumbest way possible Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys were on a late drive in an attempt to steal a last-second win in the Wild Card round, made a terrible play-call, then had an official cost them precious time as they tried to stop the clock. It was freaking wild.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About The Refs

Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy with the officiating at the end of Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, when Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball in time with the clock running out. Following the game, Cowboys fans...
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys DL Junior Siavii Found Dead In Prison

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Junior Siavii was found dead in a Kansas prison on Thursday as he was awaiting trial ... officials said Friday. A spokesperson for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons told the Kansas City Star that Siavii was discovered unresponsive at a federal prison in Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Building the Vikings' Perfect Coaching Candidate

In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Arguably one of the greatest linebackers to ever step foot on the football field, Zach Thomas, is still waiting to hear his name called for the Hall of Fame. During his illustrious career, Thomas racked up 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 74 tackles for loss and 17 interceptions. In 13 NFL seasons he earned five All-Pro honors, seven Pro-Bowl appearances and twice lead the league in tackles.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy