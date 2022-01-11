Take a look at these homes on the market in Rockport

(Rockport, MA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rockport. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

44 Lexington Ave Unit G-1, Gloucester, 01930 1 Bed 1 Bath | $299,900 | Condominium | 806 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Welcome to Harborside Condominiums located in the quaint seaside village of Magnolia with everything you need to enjoy life within walking distance. In just 10 minutes you can walk to the beach, shops, restaurants, spas and even a library and post office as well as a bus stop to take you all over the gorgeous North Shore area. The building features an elevator, designated parking with extra spots for guests a laundry room, extra storage space in a well maintained secure space. Inside the condo there's a kitchen with updated Stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen and a very handy sliding barn door to a walk in pantry with lots of space to store all your household goods. There's 1 large bedroom with a nice sized walk in closet. Nothing to do but move in and unpack and enjoy living by the sea.

9 Horton St., Gloucester, 01930 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,373 Square Feet | Built in 2014

You cannot imagine a view this spectacular! The magnificent light and beauty of Gloucester Harbor has inspired renowned artists from around the world. This custom built home has every amenity imaginable & more. Premium quality workmanship is found throughout: such as the impressive hand built staircase by Schwall & Sons, exquisite granite 2-sided fireplace, heavy crafted 'barn' doors, copper roofing, & remarkable exterior stonework. Kitchen with great ocean views is one of a kind and world class: 2 wall ovens including steam feature, Brazilian wood fired oven with rotisserie, 6 burner gas cooktop with griddle, Fryolater, under counter icemaker, 3-beertap Keg system, bar sink, wine cooler. Landscaped yard with a dozen fruit bearing trees! Systems include 2 year old boiler, oversized HW tank, radiant heat throughout and high velocity AC. Dine out, go shopping, or peruse & purchase art & all without leaving your 'island' neighborhood! Come home to Rocky Neck! Open Sat/Sun 11:30-1pm.

11 Raven Lane Unit 11, Gloucester, 01930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,037 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Stunning contemporary!This impeccable and tasteful unit at Hawthorne Point is such a pleasure to behold.All the modern amenities one would expect, but there's so much more.Great working kitchen with stainless countertops, custom cabinets, built in coffee station, plenty of storage and deck with views. Living room features an ethanol fireplace for cozy ambiance on cool days Remote controlled window treatments are modern and refined.On the 1st FL, the generous guest BR has a sophisticated hardwood room divider allowing for a nursery (with hideaway bunk beds!) or office space. There is also a fully renovated bath. The master BR is spacious and serene with great closet space. It's master bath is spa-like with a luxurious soaking tub and walk in shower. Hawthorne Point is a gorgeous E.Gloucester tree lined complex offering access to the water with its own private beach. Its location is ideal: a short walk will deliver you to Rocky Neck to dine or shop, or Niles Beach and Eastern Pt beyond.

9 Drumhack Rd, Gloucester, 01930 3 Beds 6 Baths | $9,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,400 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Killybracken, an enchanting estate with expansive lawns and lush, perennial gardens, ensures absolute and self-sufficient privacy while enjoying stunning panoramic ocean views. The compound features an historic main residence, pool house, guest cottage, detached two car garage all built with the finest attention to detail. This estate is rooted in beauty and strength. Behind the high-quality craftsmanship of gorgeous granite, antique woods, and other natural stone finishes. First built in 1927 in the Arts and Crafts Style, the entire compound has undergone a painstaking and thorough renovation, making it ideal for modern entertaining. The pool house with its all-season, indoor-outdoor pool is a true gem, offering additional living and entertaining space as well as an 8-person spa and steam room.This magnificent manor is secluded on one of the most eastern points of land in the continental United States yet has convenient links to Boston and can be easily reached by land, air and sea.

