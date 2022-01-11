Single-family homes for sale in Williamstown

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Looking for a house in Williamstown? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

11 Ellen Kay Drive, Dry Ridge, 41035 3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Brick no steps, 3 bedroom with attached 2 car garage and on corner lot, partial fenced rear yard. Upgraded Geothermal HVAC, Corian counter tops in kitchen, updated walk in shower. Dead end street, with quick access to expressway for easy commute to Northern Kentucky or Georgetown.

1195 Heekin Road, Williamstown, 41097 3 Beds 1 Bath | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Growing up in Grant County you learn that really good farm land stays in family hands for generations. It's a unique property that can feed and clothe families and provide a distinctive lifestyle for young and old alike. Open skies and nature are your scenery and your amphitheater.This 96+ acres farm has been in the same family for over 60 years and provides an idyllic location for a rapidly transforming Grant County, Ky. Located just 2.7 miles from the expanding Ark Encounter this 70% clear, relatively flat tract of land offers many options to developers and investors alike. Rental Cabins with a country setting, Campgrounds or RV Park, Residential Home Developments, a Subdivision, or a Solar Farm are just a few of the things that come to mind. This property would be a great place to raise cattle or horses, or serve as an ideal hunting property or retreat. There is a lot of income potential in the property as well, the current tenant home serves as an active Airbnb that has been averaging 28 rental days per month all summer. In addition the current hay fields provide hundreds of round bales each season. Be prepared if you like noise you won't find it. But you will find nature.

103 Maple Avenue, Berry, 41003 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,793 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Look at this beautiful home!! This home has so much charm and character. Large 2 story covered front porch. When entering the home the foyer has a brick wall, and the original staircase. The parlor has built in shelving on each side of the fireplace. Large living room has beautiful fireplace. Formal dining room and eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and work space. Also on the first is floor is a brand new full bathroom with a clawfoot tub. There are double staircases leading upstairs. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms, a flex area that could be an office and a full bath. Outside this home has a large fenced backyard with added outdoor greenspace to the left of the home and a storage building. New metal roof installed less than 5 years ago and entire exterior of home recently painted. You will want to schedule your appointment today. This one won't last long.

109 Noel Street, Glencoe, 41046 2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Built in 2009, this two bedroom one bath home sits in the heart of Glencoe. Nestled centrally between Louisville, Lexington, and Cincinnati. Currently tenant occupied but tenants are month to month. Must see to believe!

