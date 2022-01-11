These houses are for sale in Mount Shasta

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Mount Shasta area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Mount Shasta-curious, take a look at these listings today:

110 Alpine, Mt Shasta, 96067 2 Beds 1 Bath | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in None

3 contiguous parcel of Commercial Land zoned C-1 in the Heart of Mt Shasta City. The property is just 100 feet from Lake Street which is the main entrance to our city from I-5. The vacant parcels begin just behind the Enzo Wealth building and front along Maple St 197 feet. Parcel II ,110 Alpine, has 65 feet of Alpine Street frontage. The building is 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 900+ SQ FT. Parcel I has alley exit access which could benefit parking in the area which is ideal for a parking area as that is were the sewer easements are. Owners are licensed real estate brokers. Owner Financing Available. Also listed under INCOME PROPERTY # 29210866 which has on Assoc Docs: Plot/AP /Survey Maps, City of Mt Shasta Receipt for 2 prepaid water and sewer on 057-262-130.

For open house information, contact William Larsen, Alpine Realty, Inc at 530-926-2646

5707 Sacramento Ave, Dunsmuir, 96025 7 Beds 5 Baths | $2,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 20,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Can you turn an elementary school into a home or business? With extreme revitalization & repurposing, you can enjoy North State's historic Dunsmuir Elementary School in Siskiyou County. Nestled between Castle Crags & Mt. Shasta, enjoy a truly unique 4-story 20k sq. ft. space featuring a first flr with two 1b apts, second flr 2b\2b and study, third floor 3b\2b, and 4th flr 900 sq.ft. home ofc. Imagine a converted gymnasium with three floors of classrooms transformed into a captivating living space featuring a state of the art wood fired boiler that supplies radiant heat throughout, natural and repurposed wood, sky lights to create a natural warmth, innovative workshop, impeccable landscaped grounds and a rustic greenhouse. If you are in pursuit of endless possibilities, look no further!

For open house information, contact Josiah Paul McElroy, Relevant Real Estate at 530-319-3301

600 N Mount Shasta Blvd, Mt Shasta, 96067 5 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,550 Square Feet | Built in None

This classic Mt Shasta home exudes old world charm. Covered from porch and balcony wrap around two sides of the house and provide a comfortable place to sit with friends and watch the downtown action. Four bedrooms and two Jack-n-Jill bathrooms upstairs, with a fantastic view of Mt Shasta from two of the upstairs bedrooms, and the upstairs balcony. Two sets of French doors downstairs, one leading into the living area from the main entry foyer, and another opening the dining area up to the covered porch. French doors upstairs, between the living area and the foyer leading out to upper balcony. Living room features crown molding, fireplace insert and big windows looking out toward Main St. Dining room features crown molding, wainscotted walls, built in hutch, wall sconces and a large crystal chandelier. Two car garage, and a nice, level corner lot. This has been used as a home since construction, but you'll want to talk to the City about possible other uses due to it's C-2 Zoning.

For open house information, contact Aaron Cena, Coldwell Banker-Mtn Gate Properties at 530-926-5236

1716 Pine Grove Drive, Mt Shasta, 96067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,956 Square Feet | Built in None

MT SHASTA MINI RANCH! This original 1970's built home is located on 2.5 acres of fenced/cross fenced land that has it's own 28'x28' barn with tack room, covered hay barn, wood shed, and more! The 1956sqft house has 3 nice sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, a living room, family room, dining room and an eat-in kitchen. Built as solid as they come, this one owner home needs someone that can envision the difference new interior paint and flooring will make! 3 heat sources (wood stove, Monitor and electric baseboards) allow you to choose how to stay warm. Other features include a workshop/dry storage room off the finished garage and a utility room with exterior access. Lovingly landscaped over time with lawn, sprinklers, perennials, bulbs, fruit trees and flower beds. Bring the family and all your four-legged friends, there is room for everyone!

For open house information, contact Tracie Oreck, Coldwell Banker-Mtn Gate Properties at 530-926-5236