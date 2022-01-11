ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Nvidia just quietly launched a 12GB RTX 3080, and the price will shock you

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNvidia released a 12GB variant of the RTX 3080 this morning. On Monday, we heard about Nvidia potentially launching this card, but I didn’t pay it much mind — after all, Nvidia just announced two new graphics cards at CES, and it didn’t make sense to further segment an already granular...

CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best laptops 2022: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and as we enter 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both over $200 off today

XPS 13 Laptop — $1,000, was $1,220. The Dell XPS 13 is easily one of the best laptops out there, being small, thin, and light without making too many concessions in the specs department. Speaking of, the CPU is the real showstopper here, with an 11th-gen Intel i5-1135G7 that should be able to handle most programs you’ll want to run. RAM is a respectable 8GB, and internal storage is a 256GB NVMe SSD, which isn’t too big, so you’ll probably want to grab an external hard drive with that $200 savings on one of these Dell laptop deals. Finally, there’s the screen — a 13.4-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, which is also anti-glare and can produce 500 nits of brightness. It also comes with Iris Xe Graphics, which won’t let you play any high-end games, but a few simple indie ones probably aren’t out of reach. Alternatively, if you want a laptop and the XPS 13 doesn’t do it for you, check out some of our other laptop deals.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#List Price#Rtx 3080#Msi#Evga
Inverse

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti release date, price, and specs vs 3080

The mother of all graphics cards is coming soon. NVIDIA teased the RTX 3090 Ti GPU at the end of its CES 2022 gaming keynote in January, and hardcore gamers already have to start gearing up to get the next impossible-to-buy hardware for their top-tier rigs. Below, we outline everything we know about this ever-elusive card including its estimated release date, price, specs, and how those stats compare to other modern GPUs on the market. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s get right to it.
BUSINESS
uploadvr.com

Nvidia Reveals Powerhouse RTX 3090 Ti And $249 RTX 3050

Nvidia’s two newest graphics cards sit at opposite ends of the scale. The company announced the low-end RTX 3050 and the (very) high-end RTX 3090 Ti at its CES press conference today. The former card is designed for top-quality 1080p performance, though it’s tough to say if it might...
COMPUTERS
pcinvasion.com

Nvidia low-key just updated its wildly popular RTX 3080

Fresh off the back of yesterday’s leak, Nvidia has indeed updated the RTX 3080 product page with a new set of tech specs for a 12GB model. This new breed of RTX 3080 features improved performance, but the company doesn’t seem all that excited about letting gamers know that a more powerful model of this highly sought after card now exists.
RETAIL
phoronix.com

NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3090 Ti

As expected, NVIDIA has used its CES 2022 address to announce the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti albeit in brief form. The GeForce RTX 3050 was also announced. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 was announced as a successor to the GTX 1050. The RTX 3050 should be good enough for 60 FPS, 1080p gaming at $249 USD. The card will launch later this month (27 January) and is powerful enough for basic RTX gaming. The RTX 3050 has 8GB of GDDR6 video memory. The RTX 3050 is rated for 9 shader TFLOPS, 18 RT TFLOPS, and 73 Tensor TFLOPS.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Nvidia to Announce RTX 3080 12GB Revision Tomorrow?!

For several months now it has been well established (pending formal confirmation) that Nvidia would be looking to revise many of its existing 30XX graphics cards with, basically, higher amounts of VRAM. – It was, therefore, mildly confusing when nothing surrounding these GPUs was discussed at their CES 2022 keynote stream last week. Following a report via Videocardz, however, a reliable leak source is claiming that the new 3080, set to feature 12GB of VRAM (2GB more than the original) will officially be launched on January 11th!
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

MSI SuprimX RTX 3080 12GB LHR Graphics Card Review

MSI is one of the biggest names in the PC gaming market, and they have many of the best gaming products on the market today! From award-winning motherboards to extremely fast graphics cards. However, today, it’s all about the latest graphics cards, and it looks like there’s still plenty of life in the Nvidia RTX 3080 chipset yet, as this latest revision aims to push the card to new heights. The changes are not particularly significant though, with a few tweaks to the overall speeds of the card. The main upgrade here is that the card now has a couple of extra gigabytes of VRAM, which should improve high-resolution gaming performance. Of course, there’s also the fact that this chipset has been with us a while now, and as platforms mature, manufacturing improvements in the chipset, cooling design, and driver improvements can have a big impact in taking things to the next level.
COMPUTERS
Pocket-lint.com

Nvidia reveals the entry-level RTX 3050 GPU

(Pocket-lint) - During Nvidia's special address at CES 2022, the company revealed a number of different things including teasing a new flagship graphics card in the form of the RTX 3090 Ti. That new high-end GPU is set to offer an expected performance boost of 10 per cent over and...
COMPUTERS
rockpapershotgun.com

CES 2022: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 launching this month, RTX 3090 Ti coming as well

Before it pivoted to talking about self-driving cars, something I can’t even put into a PCIe slot, Nvidia’s CES 2022 showcase went both high and low with its graphics card reveals. The high: the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, as new top-of-the-line CPU with 24GB of upgraded, 21Gbit/s GDDR6X VRAM. The low: the GeForce RTX 3050, Nvidia’s first XX50 GPU in a donkey’s age.
TECHNOLOGY
futuregamereleases.com

Nvidia Driver 511.17 Includes support for the 12GB GeForce RTX 3080

Nvidia has released a new driver, 511.17, that works only with RTX 3080 12GB and the RTX 3080 10GB. This release is most definitely to accompany the release of the new and slightly more powerful RTX 3080 GPU. Shortly after Nvidia confirmed the specifications of the new RTX 3080 12GB, it was somewhat expected to see this.
COMPUTERS

