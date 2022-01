Mesmerising time-lapse footage has been captured of an ominous supercell storm cloud.Meteorology student Isaac Schluesche captured the images while storm chasing near the town of Earth, Texas.Isaac, of Madison, Wisconsin, said: “The storm coincided with the sunset perfectly. The colours seen in the timelapse are just like what we saw with our eyes.“Usually every spring I head out to the central United States to storm chase for a week or two.“As such, my group and I were in the Texas panhandle, hoping to see something just like that one day.“This video was filmed using a Canon 6D and EF...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO