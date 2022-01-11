Hallettsville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hallettsville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hallettsville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

946 County Road 120, Hallettsville, 77964 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,210 Square Feet | Built in 2016

SHOWSTOPPER PROPERTY with awesome features all on 40 acres in Hallettsville TX! 7210 sq ft of living with large family room, large bar, wine room, EXQUISITE kitchen with Monogram appliances, HUGE walk in pantry. ADDITIONAL KITCHEN in the TV room that opens up to the awesome patio area. Fantastic for entertaining with a beautiful view! This STEEL FRAMED BRICK home boasts the pride of the owner who took great care to build this beautiful home. 3 BED 3 BATH, HIS & HER GARAGE'S, this sprawling “Texas-sized” home is everything your imagination can conjure up! Whether you are looking for the perfect sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of big city life, or just love to entertain, this unique home fits the bill. The journey begins with opening the front door. Your eyes are drawn to the spacious first floor living area, surrounded by a wrap-around second floor balcony showcasing built-in bookcases and gun cabinets. Too many amenities to mention here. You will have to watch the video!

For open house information, contact Kacy Bain, RE/MAX Professionals at 979-543-7006

1504 County Road 209, Hallettsville, 77964 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,952 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Located in the beautiful countryside of Hallettsville, this 45 acre piece of paradise is a MUST SEE! 5 buildings adorn the property, 4 that can be used as living spaces. The main house is a 5 bedroom, 3 ½ bath. Rounded edge, granite countertops embellish the open-concept kitchen. A standalone, air conditioned, private office/flex space is just steps away from stone floor, main house patio. Walk down the gravel drive to a separate 2 car garage and gym. The pool house/mother in-law suite has a full bathroom, bedroom and living/kitchenette. Adjacent to a 9,000 SF barn, sits a 2 bedroom, full bathroom and kitchen, camp house. The barn is ideal space to store your boat, RV or tractor(s) with a shop area for your home projects or vehicle work. A stocked pond with a designated water well to keep the pond full year-round, complements this stunning high fenced property. Mature pecan and oak trees a sprawl the property. The pasture is cleared and well-manicured for your cattle or horses.

For open house information, contact Chip Bubela, Team Bubela Real Estate at 979-221-6679