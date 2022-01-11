Quitman-curious? These homes are on the market

(Quitman, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Quitman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1888 Fm 312 S, Winnsboro, 75494 3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,000 | Farm | 2,342 Square Feet | Built in 1990

If you're looking for a place to run your cattle, grow crops and hunt, you have found it. You can do it all here. There's a secluded meadow in the back enclosed by the mature Hardwoods and pines. This is a hunter's dream. Imagine planting this in winter oats and hunting from your choice of stand locations. The farm house is situated on top of the hill amongst mature pecan, magnolia, Oak and other trees overlooking the bottom. The view from the back enclosed porch is awesome. The dairy barn would need some equipment if you're looking to milk some cows. The home does need some repairs and is priced accordingly. Selling as is. Seller is not doing any repairs. Buyer and Buyer's agent to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Michael Phillips, Fathom Realty LLC at 888-455-6040

477 Sweetgum, Yantis, 75497 2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 500 Square Feet | Built in None

Located on 3 lots in the very desirable White Oak Shores Community of Lake Fork we have not 1, but 2 beautifully maintained RV sites for your weekend or long term adventures! The first one is a Prowler by Fleetwood 5th wheel and the newer one is a VLite travel trailer by Flagstaff. Both are in excellent condition. Additional features are new decking connecting the units and a spacious spray foam insulated shed for laundry and storage. (Washer and dryer included). There is a full sized water heater, upgraded exterior water shut offs for each structure, a sturdy metal cover for both of the trailers and so much more! Community includes private boat ramp and fishing pier as well as community pool and clubhouse!

For open house information, contact Tamara Clark, Promised Land Group, LLC at 903-953-3675

399 County Road 1448, Quitman, 75783 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 778 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Lake Quitman home on a large waterfront lot, located in a secluded cove with open water views and your own dock. Great lake for fishing, tubing, wakeboarding, and paddleboarding. Split floor plan, 1 bed and 1 bath on each end. Large enclosed back deck, perfect for outdoor living any time of year. Front covered porch great for entertaining. Connected walkway to back deck and the shed on concrete pad. Paved driveway leading to shed and house. Can be used for living, weekend getaway, or short term rental investment. Just under an acre lot. Newer big ticket items such as roof, AC, water heater, and plumbing.

For open house information, contact Chris Menegay, Bungalow Living Brokerage Inc. at 817-845-9776

232 Cr 1515, Alba, 75410 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Extra spacious home on a corner lot just down the street from Lake Fork. The beautiful kitchen has new cabinets and appliances with large pantry. Open floorplan with large dinning, living with fireplace and breakfast bar. Second living area for den or gameroom. Large master with remodeled bath. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has extra space that could be office or library. Large laundry with room for freezer. Nice enclosed sun porch and adjacent screened porch. New roof and exterior paint. On 1.6 acres overlooking a private pond, fenced back yard. Storage building for all the extras.

For open house information, contact Linda Brazil, Signature Properties, LLC at 903-383-3530