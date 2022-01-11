These houses are for sale in Newport

(NEWPORT, VT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

113 Appletree Lane, Newport City, 05855 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Are you looking for the peacefulness of country living with the convenience of city living? Here it is!!! This beautiful home on 1.6 acres on a private lot with lots of apple trees and plenty of room for the kids and dogs to play. Plenty of room to privately entertain your guests on the deck. This home offers a finished attic for tons of storage/ office/ playroom/hobbies and finished basement with more bonus rooms. The main floor has a 3/4 bath, kitchen, dining room, living room, wood floors, entertainment factor is endless. On the 3rd floor 2 bedrooms one being a very spacious primary bedroom, and a full bath. This is your golden opportunity to own a wonderful home!

825 4-H Road, Derby, 05829 2 Beds 1 Bath | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,426 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Fully renovated and year-round home with deeded rights to Lake Salem. Featuring 1426sq.ft of finished area that consists of the main level with a completely open floor plan in the kitchen/dining/living areas, a separate laundry room & a full bath and the 2nd floor that offers a guest room & the master bedroom, both with lake views. The modern kitchen features stainless appliances, a center island and under cabinet lighting. The interior of this home has been completely renovated in recent years with tongue & groove pine ceilings, engineered hardwood flooring, sheetrocked walls, LED lighting and spray foam insulation in many areas to include the crawl space. Updated utilities include all newer electrical & plumbing, a high efficiency propane furnace, hot water heated, a water softener, wired for a generator, spare chimney for wood or pellet stove to be added and access to Comcast/Xfinity high-speed internet & cable. Additional features include an attached 11’x17’ storage shed/garage, fenced back yard, front deck overlooking the water and a 10’ deeded right of way to the lake directly across the road (allowing the possibility for a dock to be installed). Lake Salem is great for boating, swimming, fishing and offers direct access to the VAST snowmobiling trails. All located within a quiet neighborhood, on a dead-end road and within walking distance to the public beach & dog park. Ideal property for a primary residence or vacation home.

101 Hillside Street, Newport City, 05855 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Impeccably maintained Colonial home in one of Newport's finer neighborhoods. This beautifully landscaped home offers 3 bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, fireplaced living room, appliances, screened porch, baseboard hot water heat, new roof and the exterior has been recently painted. Great curb appeal and has been in the same family for many years. If you've been waiting for an absolute adorable home, then come take a look. Minutes to the bike path, close to schools, I-91, hospital, stores and more.

1672 Vt Rte 105, Newport Town, 05857 2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1970

One-level living and it is set back well off the road. The kitchen, dining area, and living area are all open with lots of light pouring in. A beautiful deck on 3 sides of the house, and you can enjoy the patio in the back with the view of the white birch grove. There are three garage spaces, one in the basement and 2 in the detached, heated garage and with a possible game room, get-away room, or storage area above. Water is accessible in the garage, and it has a propane heater and a wood stove. There is a cute little building perfect for a playhouse or more storage in the back. Some furniture included in the sale. This property is close to Jay Peak Ski Resort, downtown Newport, I-91, and VAST trails.

