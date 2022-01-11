ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile shelter readies for colder temps, more demand

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrIZu_0dihLfKp00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Consistent nighttime temperatures in the 30s and 40s this week mean more people are looking to get out of the cold. More people in need are looking for help. We stopped by Mobile’s Waterfront Rescue Mission. Men come to the rescue mission for help and a heart.

Client Jay Hope is grateful that Waterfront Rescue Mission was open as temperatures began to drop.

Woman dead after car crash, not wearing seatbelt

“Just makes me feel safe, they’ve taken me under their wing and I feel comfortable,” said Hope.

Hope is one of many people who were able to get out of the cold this week. Tuesday, Jan. 11, organizers were getting ready for daytime programs. When it’s consistently cold outside the total number of men sleeping here overnight expands from up to 40 to up to 70. After sheltering they also work on social service programs to help the clients improve their prospects.

With the influx of men coming in the shelter, COVID-19 is a concern for Kendell Young. Young works with Waterfront Rescue Mission Operations. Masks are required in common areas and some bunks are clear of mattresses to put more space between sleepers.

“So we try as much as we can to minimize and help with trying to keep COVID levels here to a minimum,” said Young. The bigger goal every night is to bring in as many men as they can out of the cold.

“All you need is a valid ID, when we have this type of weather we limit check-in protocols because we don’t want and just be peaceful in the midst of all we’re facing now,” said Young.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa cold-weather shelter opens this weekend

Santa Rosa County, FL (WKRG) – A cold-weather shelter in Santa Rosa County, Florida is set to open this weekend and will be open for an extra day. According to a press release from the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office: The cold weather shelter for the homeless and/or heatless will be openSun., Jan. 16, […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County expands drive-thru COVID testing hours

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County officials are expanding the testing hours for the county testing site starting Monday, January 17th. Drive-thru COVID testing will now be available from 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday at the Baldwin County Central Annex in Robertsdale. This expands the testing time by 90 minutes instead of […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Society
Mobile, AL
Society
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Extreme Weather#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Pandemic drives higher rental prices in Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Rental companies say demand is greater than ever for vacation properties on the Emerald Coast. With coronavirus still running amuck, more money and time are having to go into every guest reservation. Ryan Arnold with Salt Life vacation rentals said they have raised rates for this year to combat increasing cleaning […]
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRG News 5

Tombigbee River reopening after sunken ship halted operations

SILAS, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coffeeville Lock and Dam will reopen Friday, Jan. 14 around 6 p.m. The dam was closed after a recreational boat sank last Saturday, Jan. 8. It has since been removed. The Tombigbee river was closed for several days, stopping the flow of commercial traffic through the dam.  Divers and the […]
SILAS, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy