ProBioGen Announces Innovent as a New Partner Signing License of GlymaxX® Technology

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO and SAN JOSE, Calif. and NANJING, China and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative medicines, and Innovent Biologics ("Innovent", HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today jointly announced that the companies entered into an agreement pursuant to which Sana obtained from IASO Bio and Innovent non-exclusive commercial rights to a clinically validated fully-human BCMA CAR construct for use in certain in vivo gene therapy and ex vivo hypoimmune cell therapy applications. IASO Bio and Innovent will receive an upfront payment and are entitled to receive up to approximately $204 million in potential development and regulatory milestone payments across up to six products, as well as royalties.

