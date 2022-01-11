ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ProBioGen Announces Innovent as a New Partner Signing License of GlymaxX® Technology

b3cnewswire.com
 6 days ago

BERLIN, Germany, January 11, 2022 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen today announced that Innovent Biologics, Inc. (1801.HK) has signed a multi-product license for ProBioGen's GlymaxX technology. Under this license agreement, Innovent receives non-exclusive rights to use the afucosylation technology GlymaxX for multiple candidates in their pipeline. Therapeutic antibodies...

www.b3cnewswire.com

b3cnewswire.com

Eagle Genomics and Quadram Institute’s New Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Microbiome Analysis Through AI-Augmented Knowledge Discovery Platform

Enables sharing of, and access to, novel datasets and tools through Eagle Genomics’ e[datascientist]™ platform. Agreement will facilitate understanding of complex relationships between microbiome, food and other factors, including potential causes of health and disease. CAMBRIDGE and NORWICH, UK, January 13, 2022 / B3C newswire / -- Today,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seekingalpha.com

Rackspace Technology partners with Digivante in EMEA

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) has partnered with Digivante, which provides digital performance analysis, and continuous website and application testing services, to deliver Artificial Intelligence, or AI-powered application testing for Rackspace Technology customers in EMEA. The company's customers across EMEA will benefit of Digivante’s expertise and technical capabilities, particularly as an increasing...
BUSINESS
The Press

Sana Biotechnology, IASO Biotherapeutics, and Innovent Biologics Announce Non-Exclusive License Agreement for Clinically Validated BCMA CAR Construct

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO and SAN JOSE, Calif. and NANJING, China and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative medicines, and Innovent Biologics ("Innovent", HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today jointly announced that the companies entered into an agreement pursuant to which Sana obtained from IASO Bio and Innovent non-exclusive commercial rights to a clinically validated fully-human BCMA CAR construct for use in certain in vivo gene therapy and ex vivo hypoimmune cell therapy applications. IASO Bio and Innovent will receive an upfront payment and are entitled to receive up to approximately $204 million in potential development and regulatory milestone payments across up to six products, as well as royalties.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Advent Technologies Announces Signing of Distribution and Service Agreement with Calscan Solutions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022-- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent“ or the “Company”) an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced it has signed a Distribution and Service Agreement with Calscan Solutions (“Calscan”), an Alberta, Canada industrial service company focused in the oil field industry with a number of products, including methane emissions mitigation instrumentation & controls, as well as services including Test Data Processing, Rentals, Repair, and Data Processing.
BUSINESS
oilmanmagazine.com

Innovative Sensor Technology from Korea

Safety is the most critical aspect of any business, no matter what industry you are in. In any workplace setting, employees should feel safe from hazards, harmful gases and explosion risks when they start their day. Although businesses and companies have an obligation to protect their workers from getting injured, it is also a moral responsibility to demonstrate care to all employees.
WORLD
crbjbizwire.com

WebsterRogers LLP Announces New Partner

WebsterRogers is pleased to announce that LaVonne Rosenberg has been promoted to Partner with our firm. Building on our commitment to grow and promote those that exemplify the values of WebsterRogers, we welcome LaVonne to the group of 14 Partners that lead our Firm. LaVonne joined WebsterRogers in 2016 and...
CHARLESTON, SC
martechseries.com

Symphony Technology Group Acquires Kantar Reputation Intelligence, PRgloo and Onclusive to Create a New Global Partner for PR and Communications

– STG completes acquisition of Kantar’s Reputation Intelligence business alongside investments in PRgloo and Onclusive. – The three businesses merge forming a new standalone company which adopts the name ‘Onclusive’ reflecting inclusive and globally scalable strengths of the newly combined offer. – New company provides clients with...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Doosan Mobility Innovation Announces Partnership with Iris Automation, Drone America to Advance Safe Use of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology for BVLOS UAS Operations

Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) has signed agreements with Iris Automation and Drone America to pursue Doosan’s hydrogen fuel cell technology to enhance scalable systems for long range, autonomous beyond line of sight (BVLOS) UAS operations. The companies will work together to integrate technologies and share operational resources to test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Lumia UK

Microsoft SEA New Markets announce 2021 Partner of the Year Awards winners

SEA New Markets, 5 January 2022 – Microsoft has announced the winners of the 2021 SEA New Markets Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from the region...
SOFTWARE
tearsheet.co

Navigating cryptocurrency: Building on consumer trust with innovative technology

The significant market capitalization of cryptocurrency and its growing popularity are creating a strong movement to incorporate cryptocurrency into payments, investments and banking capabilities. As mainstream curiosity and interest in cryptocurrency increases, more companies are facing strategic decisions around how to accommodate the use and consumer demand of the new...
MARKETS
commercialintegrator.com

MSolutions Announces New Innovations for MS-TestPro & Other Products at ISE

MSolutions, a supplier of AV test devices and collaboration solutions will bring its wide scope of AV solutions to ISE 2022. The solutions will bring greater focus to the collaboration room. The company will display its portable, all-in-one MS-TestPro AV test device and will also unveil a range of PTZ cameras and signal extenders built for meeting and learning spaces of all sizes.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Edafio Technology Partners Announces Strategic Investment From M/C Partners

Edafio Technology Partners, Arkansas’ largest IT Managed Services Provider, has closed on a strategic investment from M/C Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. The investment partnership will enable additional growth opportunities for Edafio, including enhanced service capabilities and regional expansion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

POND mobile Partners with Kaymera Technologies

The partnership combines domestic and international mobile security with communications freedom. POND mobile, the world’s first global mobile operator, announces its new partnership with Kaymera Technologies. Kaymera specializes in military-grade mobile security and secure communications solutions to protect its clients’ business interests. The company offers protection against all mobile threats including rogue applications, voice & data interception, and location tracking. With Kaymera, both enterprise and individual clients all over the world can secure their assets against cyberattacks and protect their daily operations.
CELL PHONES
WWD

Bikkembergs Signs New Footwear License as Category Booms

MILAN — Bikkembergs is banking on the footwear category to further its global reach and growth. The brand has signed a five-year footwear deal with Rodolfo Zengarini, a manufacturer based in the Marche region that already produces and distributes footwear collections for such brands as John Galliano, Les Hommes, Ungaro Paris and Vivetta, among others. Bikkembergs’ former shoe licensee Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. filed for administration last year.
APPAREL
The Daily Collegian

Center for Design Research and Innovation announces new director

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Scarlett Miller, director of the Engineering Design program and associate professor of engineering design and industrial engineering, has been named director of the Penn State Center for Research in Design and Innovation (CRDI). Established in 2008 by Matt Parkinson, director of the Bernard M. Gordon...
EDUCATION
rowan.edu

New Innovation-Corps Northeast Hub launches to help technologies take flight

Aiming to propel discoveries made in university labs into everyday life, the new I-Corps Northeast Hub launched this week and announced that applications are open for its first researcher training program. The four-week program, in which researchers confront the challenges of creating successful startups and entrepreneurial ventures based on scientific and technological discoveries, kicks off Feb. 28 and runs through March 23 online.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster library announces new technology services

ALABASTER – The Albert L. Scott Library has two new innovative resources that will benefit younger and older visitors alike. Several brand-new Playaway LaunchPad tablets made just for children ages 3 years old and older are now available. The Playaway LaunchPad created by Findaway is a pre-loaded learning tablet that does not require downloads or Wi-Fi.
ALABASTER, AL
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread rapidly across the UK in December and into the New Year but appears to be gradually slowing down, with case numbers fallings.Prime minister Boris Johnson will review the social restrictions in England before 26 January but has said previously that his government “reserves the right” to implement tougher measures should the rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.The situation remains under constant review and amendments continue to be made to testing and isolation protocols, with members of the public still encouraged to get...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

