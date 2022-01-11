ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moriarty, NM

House-hunt Moriarty: What’s on the market

(MORIARTY, NM) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Moriarty area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Moriarty area:

803 Lahaina Avenue, Moriarty, 87035

3 Beds 2 Baths | $88,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Cash only flippers. House in need of repairs. Extensive inside water damage from leaking roof. Roof fixed years ago but owner not able to do inside rehab. Outside stucco good, windows good. Inside, most sheet rock needs tore out. Flippers, sharpen your pencil and determine your profit.Good location. Moriarty water, sewer, power is on, alley access to back of house, attached 2 car garage, solid garage door, concrete drive. NOT in Moriarty flood zone.

15 Echo Ridge Road, Moriarty, 87035

5 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath custom home on 15 acres (fenced & cross-fenced). Large eat-in country kitchen, high-end appliances (subzero fridge/freezer), granite countertops, island, custom hickory cabinets, & walk-in pantry. Large master bedroom suite with fireplace, sunroom & updated bathroom. Laundry room with built in workbench. Beautiful shady backyard with flowers, garden, fruit trees, patio, gazebo, & Koi pond. Car collectors dream garage includes a paint booth & full bathroom. Oversized 3 car attached garage with built in metal cabinets. Horse property features custom oversized modern 3-stall barn with special features, European floor mats & skylights. Many outbuildings. Separately fenced 5 acre and 8 acre pastures. 50 amp RV hookup. (see supplemental info sheet for more details

