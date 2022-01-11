Homes for sale in Bad Axe: New listings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BAD AXE, MI) Looking for a house in Bad Axe? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

If you’re Bad Axe-curious, take a look at these listings today:

314 W Huron Ave, Bad Axe, 48413

3 Beds 2 Baths | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,219 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Nov 2021 NEW natural gas forced air furnace w/AC & Water Heater. Replacement windows on second floor and newer roof. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home rests on picturesque Huron Ave leading into the iconic downtown Bad Axe business district. A great opportunity to bring modern amenities that meet your tastes & needs to a conveniently located home only 20 minutes from most Lake Huron sandy beaches & leisure. The lot is extra deep, a detached two car garage with walk up attic for more storage, also, a lawn shed. Currently unoccupied, is easy to show and immediate occupancy.

8650 Collings Rd, Pigeon, 48755

4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,331 Square Feet | Built in None

NEW, NEW, NEW! A complete renovation in 2021 for this canal front, 4 bed, 2 bath dream home or getaway in Fisherman's Paradise sub! 4 miles outside Caseville brings you to this year-round home with these brand new items: Vinyl plank flooring throughout, all drywall, all ceilings, all bathrooms and fixtures ,brand new PEX plumbing, updated electric, kitchen cupboards and countertops, carpeted stairs, doors, lighting, furnace, water heater, well pump, and 2021 septic check deemed it in good condition.

