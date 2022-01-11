Check out these homes for sale in Bonners Ferry now

(Bonners Ferry, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bonners Ferry. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

36 Double Eagle Ln, Bonners Ferry, 83805 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,711 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Take in the beauty of this beautiful setting home of mature trees yet close to town. Up in the best desirable place to live in Paradice Valley of Bonners Ferry Idaho. This 1711 sq ft home 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms open floor plan on 1 level 2 car garage. With the convenance of the nice size laundry room/mud room with brand new Samsung washer and dryer. A bonus room that you can call your TV room or den or extra 4th bedroom. Beautiful Hickory cabinetry with GE matching stainless steel applicants less then 2 years old. The master bedroom is a great size with a walk-in closet and beautiful bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms are nice size with the feeling of natural lighting throughout the whole house. Enjoy the outdoors enjoy the backyard for the summertime with a fire pit and completely landscaped in front and back and the private setting with fenced and nice solar a great dog run, nice shed for extra storage. Take this beauty in the North Idaho and feel at peace of home sweet home.

For open house information, contact Kelly Wyatt, Professional Realty Services Idaho at 509-808-4822

1278 Moon Shadow Rd, Bonners Ferry, 83805 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,163 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Such a perfect piece of property on the north bench with part cleared and balance in timber. Sited on a rise, hidden in the woods, is this 1983 single wide manufactured home with living room addition and metal roof. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with the entire inside of home in the process of being painted and updated laminate flooring installed. Natural gas for heating and cooking, north bench water, it's the perfect North Idaho property. Room for cows, and horses, some fencing already in place. Not much like this available these days, close to town, very private, with plenty of elbow room.

For open house information, contact Chris Clark, Professional Realty Services Idaho at 509-808-4822

2420 Paradise Valley Rd, Bonners Ferry, 83805 4 Beds 2 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PLEASE NOTE BACK ON THE MARKET NOT DUE TO THE SELLER'S. Take in the beauty of this multi-level home. This house is a brand new constructed, 2172 sq ft 4 bed 2 full bath home that shows a lot of pride in ownership/building. One of the first things you will notice when you walk into this home is the open floor plan. The kitchen wonderful cabinetry and top of the line state of the art stainless steel appliances. The counter tops are state of the art counter tops. Extra room for your all of your toys and tons of extra storage in the approximate 24x24 square foot attached 2 car garage. The garage is finished AND insulated! TALK ABOUT A SHOP FOR ALL OF YOUR TOYS this shop is 1800 sq ft. Great neighborhood and the feeling of the lovely country feeling. Yet close to town for all your shopping needs. Welcome to Boundary County where you can enjoy all that it has to offer ~ World class hunting, fishing, hiking, boating and within a 45-minute drive, you are skiing Schweitzer Mountain ski resort!!

For open house information, contact Kelly Wyatt, Professional Realty Services Idaho at 509-808-4822