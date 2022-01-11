ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, FL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Crescent City

Crescent City Today
Crescent City Today
 5 days ago

(Crescent City, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Crescent City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18agfl_0dihL9Mw00

117 Palmetto Rd, Georgetown, 32139

2 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 2005

MOTIVATED SELLER! New deck railings ans support on deck, sheetrock hung in basement, ready for you to finish in your style, plumbing inspected. Custom built as ''HURRICANE PROOF'' HOME. 1 of few in 5 county area, safe from storms & includes hurricane shutters! French drains surrounding the home for protection from flooding. Has an amazing view of a 3-SPRING FED QUIET lake! No motors allowed keeping it environmentally clean. Not many homes in area have basements, with a separate kitchen, bath and family area with a private entrance ready for your finishing touches! Perfect as an in-law suite or for guest! Master bedroom has walk through closet into master bath and French doors to the patio, perfect spot for hot tub or your morning coffee. 2nd bedroom on opposite side of home.

For open house information, contact VICKI L ADAMS, CENTURY 21 TRITON REALTY at 386-698-2100

Copyright © 2022 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1094020)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FryaR_0dihL9Mw00

94 Smith Ln, Bunnell, 32110

3 Beds 4 Baths | $879,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,659 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This custom builder's 5 acre estate offers the utmost privacy. This stunning home showcases a 2020 kitchen remodel which includes quartz countertops, all new smart high-end appliances/gas cooktop, and a large kitchen island for entertaining your family or guests. It also has special interior features including an oversized utility room, a wood burning fireplace, 2 hot water systems, and a walk-in attic with energy efficient spray foam insulation for climate controlled storage. Don't forget the spacious second floor oversized bonus room which can be converted to an extra bedroom, an office or a man cave. The exterior curb appeal boasts Hardy Plank designer styling and a spacious front porch on a 24" stem wall foundation. Out back you can enjoy a solar heated salt water pool, or relax in the gas-heated adjoining hot tub. There are 2 wells between 70-90 feet deep, a 7 zone irrigation system and a 30' x 48' Barn with electric and water to store your collectible cars or boat. Call me today.

For open house information, contact LAURENT ALVES, Hammock Real Estate Group at 386-246-9934

Copyright © 2022 Flagler County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FLGMLS-270514)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4vSB_0dihL9Mw00

144 Smith Ln, Satsuma, 32189

4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This Two story 4BR/2B home is located on a wide and deep (12-14' deep per owner) canal and only a short distance to Dunns Creek and then the St Johns River. It has a huge covered deck, boat slip and storage building on the canal. A second boat slip can be exposed by removing part of the deck. The AC was recently serviced, Electric has been updated, New metal roof and new sump pump for the septic. Well pump being replaced. Has a large balcony upstairs overlooking the canal. Has a huge Utility Room/Workshop downstairs. This was originally a Jim Walters stilt home. The bottom was enclosed to have additional living space and could be used as an apartment.

For open house information, contact BRUCE HURST, IN STYLE REALTY at 386-385-3853

Copyright © 2022 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1139296)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f08Xe_0dihL9Mw00

316 Riviera Dr, Crescent City, 32112

2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Highest and best offer must be submitted by noon Dec. 16 2021, to be considered. Crescent Lakefront Approx 260 Ft of water frontage with dock , you can take your boat from home to the St Johns River and the ocean.Sit on your wrap around porch and watch the beautiful sunrises. The home has beautiful Acai wood floors, crown moldings and a wall of atrium doors facing the lake for wide viewing. Converted to 2 bedrooms for more open floor plan, , the master has both shower and garden tub. Very private with the high fencing around 2 sides of the oversized approx 145X 260 ft lot. All this and furnished ! Hurry, This is your chance to grab a spot on Crescent Lake front, rarely available.

For open house information, contact LYNDA LINKSWILER, CENTURY 21 TRITON REALTY at 386-698-2100

Copyright © 2022 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1143286)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crescent City, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Business
Crescent City, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Crescent City, FL
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Hurst
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Crescent City Today

Crescent City Today

Crescent City, FL
56
Followers
314
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crescent City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy