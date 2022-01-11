Take a look at these homes for sale in Crescent City

(Crescent City, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Crescent City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

117 Palmetto Rd, Georgetown, 32139 2 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 2005

MOTIVATED SELLER! New deck railings ans support on deck, sheetrock hung in basement, ready for you to finish in your style, plumbing inspected. Custom built as ''HURRICANE PROOF'' HOME. 1 of few in 5 county area, safe from storms & includes hurricane shutters! French drains surrounding the home for protection from flooding. Has an amazing view of a 3-SPRING FED QUIET lake! No motors allowed keeping it environmentally clean. Not many homes in area have basements, with a separate kitchen, bath and family area with a private entrance ready for your finishing touches! Perfect as an in-law suite or for guest! Master bedroom has walk through closet into master bath and French doors to the patio, perfect spot for hot tub or your morning coffee. 2nd bedroom on opposite side of home.

94 Smith Ln, Bunnell, 32110 3 Beds 4 Baths | $879,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,659 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This custom builder's 5 acre estate offers the utmost privacy. This stunning home showcases a 2020 kitchen remodel which includes quartz countertops, all new smart high-end appliances/gas cooktop, and a large kitchen island for entertaining your family or guests. It also has special interior features including an oversized utility room, a wood burning fireplace, 2 hot water systems, and a walk-in attic with energy efficient spray foam insulation for climate controlled storage. Don't forget the spacious second floor oversized bonus room which can be converted to an extra bedroom, an office or a man cave. The exterior curb appeal boasts Hardy Plank designer styling and a spacious front porch on a 24" stem wall foundation. Out back you can enjoy a solar heated salt water pool, or relax in the gas-heated adjoining hot tub. There are 2 wells between 70-90 feet deep, a 7 zone irrigation system and a 30' x 48' Barn with electric and water to store your collectible cars or boat. Call me today.

144 Smith Ln, Satsuma, 32189 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This Two story 4BR/2B home is located on a wide and deep (12-14' deep per owner) canal and only a short distance to Dunns Creek and then the St Johns River. It has a huge covered deck, boat slip and storage building on the canal. A second boat slip can be exposed by removing part of the deck. The AC was recently serviced, Electric has been updated, New metal roof and new sump pump for the septic. Well pump being replaced. Has a large balcony upstairs overlooking the canal. Has a huge Utility Room/Workshop downstairs. This was originally a Jim Walters stilt home. The bottom was enclosed to have additional living space and could be used as an apartment.

316 Riviera Dr, Crescent City, 32112 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Highest and best offer must be submitted by noon Dec. 16 2021, to be considered. Crescent Lakefront Approx 260 Ft of water frontage with dock , you can take your boat from home to the St Johns River and the ocean.Sit on your wrap around porch and watch the beautiful sunrises. The home has beautiful Acai wood floors, crown moldings and a wall of atrium doors facing the lake for wide viewing. Converted to 2 bedrooms for more open floor plan, , the master has both shower and garden tub. Very private with the high fencing around 2 sides of the oversized approx 145X 260 ft lot. All this and furnished ! Hurry, This is your chance to grab a spot on Crescent Lake front, rarely available.

